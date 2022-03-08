Review: Tim Tebow releases amazing book ‘Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts’

Tim Tebow book cover art. Photo Courtesy of Tim Tebow

On March 8, Tim Tebow released his incredible new book “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

A New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned athlete, Tebow encourages the reader that it’s possible to find his or her God-given mission and pursue their purpose, in an effort to create a bolder, brighter, and more fulfilling life.

He is a firm believer that the secret to a truly meaningful life is not more comfort or ease but recognizing the clear, unique mission that God has set before you. This book will aid readers to identify their priorities, align their responsibilities, elevate convictions over their emotions, fuel their drive and passion, make wiser and more impactful choices, as well as set their sights on eternity.

Most importantly, this book (co-written with A.J. Gregory) is a reminder that wherever somebody is, whatever work they do, one can find God’s purpose in life. It is never too early or too late to start living a mission-possible life, where one can find their true calling.

Without giving too much away, this is an inspirational book that should be read by all.

The Verdict

Overall, Tim Tebow is able to move readers on an emotional level with “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts.” It is beautifully written by Tebow and A.J. Gregory, and it is food for thought for all, where Tebow emerges a strong and empowering life coach.

Tebow is able to delve beyond the surface and redefine the ordinary in an authentic and refreshing matter. It can easily be read in two or three sittings; moreover, it is timely and relevant, especially in this day and age. He will help one reflect and reevaluate their purpose in life. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the reader’s reward.

“Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts” is warm, heartfelt, and it garners an A rating.

His new book “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts” is available on Amazon by clicking here.