Review: Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder Nick Mayhugh was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more gold as pandemic Games lauded
Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder Nick Mayhugh was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Mayhugh chatted with two-time Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake. He opened up about his cerebral palsy, and how he hasn’t let that discourage him in life.

He played for the United States men’s Paralympic soccer team where he helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games. Shortly thereafter, USA Track and Field recruited him to become a sprinter in 2019 where he won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this past summer.

Their entire informed conversation on “The Donna Drake Show” may be seen below.

To learn more about Nick Mayhugh, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

