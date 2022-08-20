Connect with us

Review: Mondo Duplantis wins big at the 2022 European Athletics Championships

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won big at the 2022 European Athletics Championships, which were held in Munich, Germany.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 European Championships in Munich
Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli
Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He won big at the 2022 European Athletics Championships, which were held in Munich, Germany.

Duplantis won the gold medal, he jumped 6.06 meters in the men’s pole vault on his first attempt, which is a new Championship Record. He also cleared all of his previous heights on his first try and those included jumps at 5.95 meters, 5.90 meters, 5.85 meters, and 5.65 meters.

Mondo Duplantis in action at the 2022 European Championships
Mondo Duplantis in action at the 2022 European Championships. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

German pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre claimed the silver medal with a clearance of 5.85 meters on his second attempt, while Norwegian Pål Haugen Lillefosse jumped 5.75 meters for the bronze medal.

Last month, Duplantis won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, setting a new world record of 6.21 meters. Last year, he was also the Olympic champion in Tokyo with 6.02 meters.

Congratulations again to Mondo Duplantis on being named the European and World Champion in the same year. Well deserved.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

