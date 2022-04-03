Connect with us

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Bobby Finke opens up about his journey and latest endeavors

Bobby Finke
Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Bobby Finke opened up about his journey and latest endeavors with radio personality Steven Cuoco of Power 98.5 Satellite Radio.

He is preparing for the Trials, to inevitably earn a spot for Team USA at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Finke won two gold medals for Team USA in the Summer Olympics: the men’s 800 meter and 1500 meter freestyle finals. He currently swims for the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

On his latest plans, Finke said, “Watch out for me in the World Trials, they are in four weeks in Greensboro, North Carolina, so I will be other there. Potentially, if I make the team I will be over in Budapest in June so that will be pretty exciting.”

He expressed his gratitude towards his parents and the influential role that they have played in his life and upbringing. His father is a swimming coach and his mother is a special education teacher in Florida. “I am super grateful to have them and to call them my parents,” he said.

Finke spoke about his Olympic medal wins at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, as well as joining the TYR family and his win at the Golden Goggle Awards, where his 800 meter freestyle race was honored as the “Male Race of the Year.”

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries. 

To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Bobby Finke, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

