Motocross is inherently eco-unfriendly. Here’s how Stark Future’s Stark VARG innovates the sport for the better

Image courtesy Stark Future

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As climate change’s continued effects have begun to make an impact on the operations of businesses around the globe, the world of sports has followed in tandem, making marked efforts toward sustainability to help build a better future for the planet. Between tree-planting ventures to offset the Super Bowls’ massive carbon output, regional Olympic committees’ dedication to making city-wide transportation greener and subsequently improve air quality ahead of the games, and new eco-friendly design taken into account for upcoming mega-stadiums, the sports sector is largely trending toward green practices – and motocross should be no different. Inherently plagued by polluting problems due to the conventional gas power of motocross bikes, up-and-coming motocross manufacturer Stark Future is opening the door to a greener practice with its all-electric Stark VARG, bringing sustainability to the century-old sport.

According to a study conducted by the Uppsala University’s Department of Earth Sciences in Sweden, conventional motocross bikes have a number of environmentally-unfriendly design elements built into the models; between the use of fossil fuels, chemical-laden maintenance products, and noise pollution, motocross regularly contributes to the depletion of the atmosphere’s ozone layers, with the bikes’ internal combustion engines demonstrably contributing to climate change.

Rather than use pollutant energy to power its bikes, Stark Future completely eliminates the use of fuel within the Stark VARG, outfitting the model with a high-power battery with the capability of holding charge as long as a standard tank of gas lasts. While the use of batteries has gained some criticism due to their propensity to lose life over time, Stark Future’s patent-pending honeycomb magnesium casing to its battery maintains the battery’s temperature throughout fast-paced rides, protecting it against heat-induced damage and extending its lifespan in the process. This high-performance battery contributed to the Stark VARG’s unique power-to-weight ratio, moving the bike beyond a viable alternative to gas models and into an industry-leading motocross powerhouse.

Similarly, conventional bikes have come under scrutiny for their noise-polluting properties. As internal combustion engines accelerate and push to the limits of the vehicles’ horsepower, resulting vibrations output loud volumes of sound when exhaust is released. For the Stark VARG, however, the removal of the fuel-powered engine has resulted in an all-together silent ride, with Stark Future’s model able to reach maximum speed and 80 horsepower – 30 hp higher than the average dirt bike – without emitting disturbing noises into the surrounding area.

“I believe we will bring motocross closer to society by removing the noise aspect, and we will also make it more inclusive by massively reducing maintenance and making the bikes easier to ride,” said Stark Future’s Head of Communications, Benjamin Cobb. The result and goal is that the sport grows instead of circuits closing left right and center.”

With expert research recommending the sport as a whole shift toward sustainable innovations to lessen motocross’ negative impact on the globe’s climate change, the Stark VARG’s forward-thinking design is clearly leading the pack toward motocross’s impending green future.