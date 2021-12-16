Connect with us

Michael Andrew wins 2nd Golden Goggle Award, posts his latest vlog at 2021 Short Course Worlds

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to be proud. He won his second career Golden Goggle Award on December 7. The ceremony was held at the Faena Hotel in Miami, Florida. He also posted his latest vlog at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Published

Michael Andrew at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York
Michael Andrew at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn
Michael Andrew at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

Andrew was a part of the Golden Goggle for the “Relay Performance of the Year” award. He shares this accolade with his teammates Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple. Not only did they win the gold medal in this Olympic event (from Lane 1 nonetheless), they also shattered a new world record.

Their acceptance speech may be seen below.

At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place in New York, Andrew was honored as the “Breakout Performer of the Year.”

In addition, he posted his latest vlog at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Short Course World Championships, which marks his first competition since the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Andrew gave his fans and viewers a behind-the-scenes look in Abu Dhabi.

To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and American swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

