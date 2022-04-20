Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Maradona shirt auction opens with bid of $5 million

Sotheby’s is selling the blue number 10 Argentina shirt in an online sale that runs until May 4.

Published

Diego Maradona (center) battles English midfielder Steve Hodge (on the ground) on June 22, 1986 during the World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City won by Argentina against England
Diego Maradona (center) battles English midfielder Steve Hodge (on the ground) on June 22, 1986 during the World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City won by Argentina against England - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Diego Maradona (center) battles English midfielder Steve Hodge (on the ground) on June 22, 1986 during the World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City won by Argentina against England - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

An auction of the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous “hand of God” goal, kicked off Wednesday with a bid of over $5 million.

Sotheby’s is selling the blue number 10 Argentina shirt in an online sale that runs until May 4.

A few hours after bidding opened, the site showed that a first offer of £4 million ($5.2 million) — matching the low end of the auction house’s pre-sale estimate — had been registered.

That would set a new record price for a football jersey at auction.

The record for a game-worn shirt from any sport is $5.6 million, set in 2019 for a jersey Babe Ruth wore while on the New York Yankees.

Maradona’s daughter cast doubt on the sale earlier this month when she claimed that the shirt put up for auction had been the one her father wore in the goalless first half, not the second when he scored his two goals.

Sotheby’s insists they have the right shirt, though.

It had been owned since the end of the controversial encounter by opposing midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with Maradona after England lost 2-1.

Hodge, whose autobiography is titled “The man with Maradona’s shirt,” has for the past 20 years loaned the jersey to be on public display at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The quarter-final showdown became etched in football folklore for Maradona’s two goals — one notorious and one sublime — in Mexico City’s seething Aztec Stadium.

The first came shortly after half-time when Hodge, on the edge of the England penalty area, intercepted a pass and flicked the ball back towards goal.

Maradona, running into the box, rose with England’s goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net. He later said the goal had been scored “a little with the head of Maradona, a little with the hand of God.”

Soon after, Maradona left five English defenders in his wake before gliding past Shilton and slotting home for a strike that was voted “Goal of the Century” in a 2002 FIFA poll.

Argentina went on to win the final and Maradona, who died from a heart attack in 2020, became worshipped in his home country.

In this article:1986, Arg, Auction, eng, fbl, maradona, shirt, wc
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February

World

Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ‘last days’

Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east.

15 hours ago

World

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion.

12 hours ago
A funeral ceremony at a cemetery in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russia is accused of massacring hundreds of civilians A funeral ceremony at a cemetery in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russia is accused of massacring hundreds of civilians

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia says its forces have carried out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine as part of a new offensive in the Donbas region.

20 hours ago
Evacuees arrive at a village of prefabricated houses set up in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Evacuees arrive at a village of prefabricated houses set up in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

World

Displaced Ukrainians move into room of their own in the park

Some 200,000 internally displaced people have found shelter in Lviv, a city with a pre-war population of around 700,000.

19 hours ago