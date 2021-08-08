Greece wins a total of four Olympic medals at Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos. Photo Credit: Hellenic Olympic Committee

The country of Greece has a major reason to be proud. Its athletes won four Olympic medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos won first place in the men’s single sculls with a time of 6:40.45, besting Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch (6:41.66) and Croatian rower Damir Martin (6:42.58). In this race, Ntouskos broke an Olympic record in rowing.

“Finally, my dream came true I am an Olympic champion,” Ntouskos posted on Instagram.

In track and field, Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou triumphed in the men’s long jump with a jump of 8.41 meters. Pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi finished in fourth place in the women’s pole vault so she failed to defend her gold medal win from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Greek artistic gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias claimed the bronze medal in the rings, accumulating 15.200 points. Chinese gymnasts You Hao (15.300 points) and Liu Yang (15.500 points) finished in second and first place respectively.

The men’s water polo team of Greece earned the silver medal (they lost to Serbia). The Greek water polo team is comprised of Stylianos Argyropoulos, Georgios Dervisis, Ioannis Fountoulis, Konstantinos Galanidis, Konstantinos Genidounias, Konstantinos Gkiouvetsis, Marios Kapotsis, Christodoulos Kolomvos, Konstantinos Mourikis, Alexandros Papanastasiou, Dimitrios Skoumpakis, Angelos Vlachopoulos, and Emmanouil Zerdevas.

Congratulations to all of the Greek athletes that competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games.