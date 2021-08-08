Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Greece wins a total of four Olympic medals at Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

The country of Greece has a major reason to be proud. Its athletes won four Olympic medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos
Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos. Photo Credit: Hellenic Olympic Committee
Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos. Photo Credit: Hellenic Olympic Committee

The country of Greece has a major reason to be proud. Its athletes won four Olympic medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

Greek rower Stefanos Ntouskos won first place in the men’s single sculls with a time of 6:40.45, besting Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch (6:41.66) and Croatian rower Damir Martin (6:42.58). In this race, Ntouskos broke an Olympic record in rowing.

“Finally, my dream came true I am an Olympic champion,” Ntouskos posted on Instagram.

In track and field, Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou triumphed in the men’s long jump with a jump of 8.41 meters. Pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi finished in fourth place in the women’s pole vault so she failed to defend her gold medal win from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Greek artistic gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias claimed the bronze medal in the rings, accumulating 15.200 points. Chinese gymnasts You Hao (15.300 points) and Liu Yang (15.500 points) finished in second and first place respectively.

The men’s water polo team of Greece earned the silver medal (they lost to Serbia). The Greek water polo team is comprised of Stylianos Argyropoulos, Georgios Dervisis, Ioannis Fountoulis, Konstantinos Galanidis, Konstantinos Genidounias, Konstantinos Gkiouvetsis, Marios Kapotsis, Christodoulos Kolomvos, Konstantinos Mourikis, Alexandros Papanastasiou, Dimitrios Skoumpakis, Angelos Vlachopoulos, and Emmanouil Zerdevas.

Congratulations to all of the Greek athletes that competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In this article:Bronze, Games, Gold, Greece, Medals, Olympic
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

15 hours ago

World

Striking Canadian border agents reach deal on salaries, work environment

A strike by Canadian border agents has ended with an agreement on raises and other issues, a union announced.

23 hours ago

Business

Stunning mistakes that enterprises make in cloud migration

How to avoid the all too common crowd migration mistakes? An expert reveals all.

12 hours ago
New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass

World

Protesters mass in France against Macron's Covid health pass

French President Emmanuel Macron has been the focus of much of the protests - Copyright AFP -Romain FONSEGRIVESAlmost a quarter of a million people...

23 hours ago