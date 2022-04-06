Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

Twitter to test longed-for edit button

Twitter announced Tuesday it will soon start testing an edit button at its monthly subscription service.

Published

The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform
The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform - Copyright AFP/File DOMINICK REUTER
The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform - Copyright AFP/File DOMINICK REUTER

Twitter announced Tuesday it will soon start testing an edit button at its monthly subscription service.

The ability to tweak tweets after firing them off has been a feature users have long yearned for at the one-to-many messaging platform.

Word that testing of an edit feature will start in coming months at Twitter Blue came after newly named board member Elon Musk conducted an online poll.

In a tweet, Musk asked if people wanted an edit button at Twitter. Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, some 73 percent of them saying “yes.”

“Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

The San Francisco-based internet firm said it will kick off testing in coming months to figure out what works when it comes to letting users tinker with posts after they have gone live.

Twitter Blue lets people pay a monthly subscription fee of $3 to access special content or features.

Blue is available on the Twitter application for Apple or Android smartphones in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, according to the company.

Twitter announced Tuesday that Musk will join its board, boosting hopes the eccentric entrepreneur will lift the social media company’s prospects — although some observers expressed wariness of the billionaire’s influence.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called Musk “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need,” while Musk said he looked forward to soon making “significant improvements to Twitter.”

Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world’s richest man, on Monday had announced his purchase of 73.5 million Twitter shares, or 9.2 percent of the company’s common stock.

In this article:Internet, IT, Twitter, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports

Business

Europe warms up to Russian shipping blockade

The Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia,.

12 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West

World

Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Erdogan. 

23 hours ago
Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year

World

Japan minister brings Ukrainians from Poland on government plane

Twenty Ukrainians arrived in Tokyo Tuesday on a government plane with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland.

21 hours ago
On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha

World

Bucha witness saw soldiers fire on man ‘going to supermarket’

After the bombardments stopped, Ukrainian forces were able to retake the town.

13 hours ago