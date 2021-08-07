How attorney Haitham Amin became social media’s legal man of the people

Haitham Amin is the principal attorney of Amin Law, where he practices criminal defense and personal injury law, with an emphasis on auto accidents. - Photo courtesy Haitham Amin / Thomas Herd

As the modern-day world continues to rapidly digitize with every passing day, professionals in a myriad of age-old trades like medicine, finance and law have been left with a personal reckoning: to remain within the conventional confines of the job, or adapt to the ever-growing online landscape.

For multi-talented criminal defense lawyer Haitham Amin, the answer was clear — and his deft navigation of ubiquitous social media channels has since turned him into the trusted go-to personality for clients looking for representation and those simply seeking advice alike.

Since the genesis of his career, Amin has held helping others as of paramount importance, aiming to simplify people’s understanding of common legal issues that can often be confusing and alienating to the general population.

After receiving his Juris Doctor from John F. Kennedy University, Amin quickly gained admission to the State Bar of California and worked as a Public Defender. Soon after, he opened his own practice Amin Law in San Francisco in 2013, achieving his dream of personally assisting struggling members of the public through their legal woes and beyond.

Thanks in part to his noted interpersonal skills that have let him connect deeply with his clients, Amin has reached incredible success in the courtroom across criminal defense and personal injury cases.

His talents in the field haven’t gone unnoticed; Amin holds an impressive roster of awards and acknowledgements for his renowned legal work, including a Witkin Award Recipient for Academic Excellence, a seat on the Forbes’ Young Entrepreneur Council, and a nod onto the top 40 under 40 lawyers for litigation list compiled by The National Trial Lawyers.

With an incredible resumé under his belt and a reputation for swift efficacy in litigation, Amin’s pivot onto social media has been astoundingly successful, winning him some 211,0000-plus followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 likes on video-friendly platform TikTok.

Intent on sharing his wisdom learned from more than a decade of experience in law, Haitham creates easily digestible content explaining complex legal situations, ultimately accomplishing the same goal he has at his own practice, in an effortlessly accessible format.

Amin’s posts and videos likewise reference of-the-moment pop culture and address common concerns surrounding world events, engaging his audience in further and further with his absolute zeal for the subject matter.

Of course, he brings this undeniably infectious energy into every aspect of his profession, from his online presence to the cases at his eponymous firm and all the way into his work as a luxury real estate broker — yet another accomplishment on the renaissance man’s lengthy curriculum vitae.

Passion, diligence, and a sunny disposition; Amin’s recipe for success has catapulted beyond just an experienced attorney and into a social media touchstone for all things legal, delivering on the very promise he made to himself to support others.

Now, Amin reaches hundreds of thousands of people with his insider knowledge each and every day via his cross-platform content, and is set to be the perennial source of legal know-how for the world both online and off for years to come.