VIBES are the Gold Standard for Smoking Papers that Express Artistic Individuality

Photo courtesy VIBES / Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When you bring papers to roll the next joint with your group of friends, what will the papers say about you?

Standard rolling papers from the convenience store or local smoke shop won’t add the same edge and flair as opposed to unique papers that perpetuate artistic self-expression like that of VIBES. Your friends will immediately be asking as to where you got those papers, after enjoying an unrivaled smoking experience that has a smooth draw, as well as high quality, paired with the utmost craftsmanship.

If you are a cannabis enthusiast, do yourself and your favorite cannabis strand justice by using papers that mirror your individuality, as standard rolling papers only serve to show your sense of conformity.

VIBES offers smokers an unparalleled smoking experience with their great selection of Rice papers, Ultra-Thin, Hemp, and their new line of Organic Hemp. They will add a twist to your next joint, whether you want to consume less paper when smoking their Ultra-Thin, or a healthier alternative with their rice papers.

VIBES top-notch papers are cultivated in France and cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic. VIBES rice papers are a healthy alternative as they are better for your lungs, and there is no aftertaste- letting the smoker enjoy the great flavor of their favorite strand. They are also slow burning, letting you enjoy your joint that much longer while laughing and conversating with your friends.

If you are an environmentalist, you can let the world know your unique aura with VIBES Hemp papers, they are more eco-friendly and have a mild and musky taste, which some smokers often enjoy. Now that cannabis has become a widespread phenomenon that has permeated popular culture, VIBES lets a smoker show what they are really about when they bring their choice of papers to their next session.

VIBES is a joint venture between Berner and Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) that combines artistic expression with modern day culture, creating an uncompromised smoking experience that lets an individual show their distinct essence.

Berner is the co-founder of numerous cannabis products, his Cookies brand is the most recognized. Berner wants VIBES to leave the same footprint on the cannabis community as his famous Cookies brand, as it is sure to become a staple for smokers looking to add a version of themselves to their next joint.

VIBES papers can be purchased at all the Cookies and Lemonade retail locations in the U.S., they are also a mainstay at the Cookies flagship store in Los Angeles, California.

VIBES has also attained vast recognition with their e-commerce division, selling apparel and lifestyle products to help an individual show their discerning taste for cannabis products. Berner is sure to find similar success with VIBES, as he targets establishing an iconic brand for smokers that will be synonymous with individuality.

The fusion of art and self-expression is the foundational principle of VIBES, letting smokers express their style through a great selection of papers that each offer a different, yet exquisite smoking experience.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To learn more about VIBES, visit their website www.vibespapers.com or check them out on Instagram @vibespapers