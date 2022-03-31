Transgender Day: Absurdity of Ted Cruz’s statements couldn’t be clearer

A person holds a transgender pride flag at a June 2019 rally in New York - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUPARCQ

The last day of March marks ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’, and event that has been put together my supporters of transgender rights in the U.S.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness, although the path towards full visibility of trans rights remains a work in progress, given that the states of Iowa. Florida. Arizona. Texas. Utah. Tennessee. Missouri have passed or are considering bills that in one way or another target transgender adults and children.

In this context, the comment: “I’m a Hispanic man. Could I decide I was an Asian man?” made by Senator Ted Cruz, during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing, seemed to mock trans existence.

All in society, including politicians, need to be mindful about the language they are using, especially where this is deployed to score cheap political points at the expense of trans people. To do so risks belittling the existence of trans people and traumatizing young trans people.

To challenge the misconceptions, and in support of Transgender Day of Visibility, openly transgender business leaders are speaking out, offering visibility and hope for young trans people.

One such leader is Joseph Schneier, CEO of Trusty.care, who features in the The Gaingels 100, which is a collection of accomplished venture-backed, LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

According to Joseph Schneier, in a statement sent to Digital Journal: “Unlike most people in the world, the absurdity of Sen. Ted Cruz’ statements couldn’t be clearer to me.”

Schneier begins by outlining the importance of identity: “I am a mid-40s, white, VC-backed startup entrepreneur. I am a capitalist, a word that causes my French relatives to shudder. When I speak in a room, people listen. When I walk down the street at night, I am never worried. I live the life of a relatively privileged man where I have the freedom to build companies that help to improve the world, while making my investors’ money.”

Returning to Cruz: “So why am I qualified to speak to the absurdity?”

The reason is outlined: “As a single woman, I moved to the US with one suitcase and two small children. I built several companies in the first decade of being in the country, and I can say with 100 percent certainty that at every step my life was harder solely due to my gender”.

There are business challenges too, Schneier points out: “Raising capital was harder as a woman. Safety, harder. Just being taken seriously was harder. I had to work 10 times as hard as my male peers, and despite being CEO I was often asked if I was the secretary.”

Continuing this, Schneier expands: “The idea that someone would transition to being a woman to gain some benefit should be something that even the most conservative man should not be able to say with a straight face. Did I transition to gain power? Of course not, but is it easier to be a man, I am sorry but it just is. Now all that said I do face gender discrimination, but only in places where people know that I am trans.”

Moving on to other challenges in life, Schneier states: “In the past year I have been rejected by four doctors to be accepted as a patient based solely on my trans status, and that is in NYC. Think about if people wouldn’t accept you as a patient because you are an immigrant or (gasp) a politician.”

Going back to the trans experience, Schneier says: “Despite that, I am so grateful to live in a free country where transitioning is possible. Sen. Ted Cruz’ image of America seems to be one where families and individuals should have their health rights determined by the State. People don’t transition to fit some secret agenda. I transitioned because the alternative would have been living with major depression for the rest of my life. All that I am asking for is that people respect my rights as an American to make decisions about my own personal health and wellbeing.”

And with the subject of identity, Schneier is keen to clarify: “So how do I identify? I am a father. I am an employer. I am a New Yorker. I am a husband. I also happen to be trans. It is a part of my life, but it is not what defines the entirety of me. My only agenda these days is to try to get my son to take out the trash without me asking him. I hope one day the extreme Right in America realizes that their actions against trans people are anti-American to their core, but even if they don’t I will continue to build companies and fulfill my life’s dreams, because I am an Am.”