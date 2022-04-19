Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

The big distraction: Tax filing and cyberscammers

Identity protection is important at all times, not least during the tax filing season.

Published

computer
Photo courtesy Unsplash
Photo courtesy Unsplash

Around this time of year many people are required to file their tax returns (in the U.S., for example, the required time falls within April, each year). In addition to the time-consuming nature of the task, there are also some cybersecurity concerns.

Looking into the security issues for Digital Journal is Bala Kumar, CPO of Jumio.

Kumar warns that it is vital that “consumers to keep their identity safe online”. It is important to be more acutely aware of risks when many people are engaging in the same activity, be that filing taxes or shopping for the holidays. Those seeking to defraud others often try to do so when people are likely to be distracted.

A well as for the citizen, businesses also need to be careful. Here Kumar explains that organizations need to know “who they are doing business with. “

This is because, as Kumar  outlines: “Fraudsters are regularly looking for new, sophisticated methods to exploit consumers and businesses, and Tax Day presents such an opportunity.”

Looking at the U.S. situation, Kumar says: “Last year, the IRS reported the discovery of over $10 billion in financial crimes and tax fraud, while 1.4 million Americans reported being victims of identity theft.”

This signals a recurrent concern and a sign that safeguarding measures are not sufficiently robust. This leads to a call from Kumar to businesses: “It’s time organizations improve their identity verification capabilities to prevent scammers from impersonating unknowing consumers.”

There are different ways to boost identity. Kumar  recommends: “Rather than requesting users to input their personal data or credentials to confirm their identity, organizations must require more secure alternatives to ensure a user is truly who they say they are.”

Kumar recommends: “Biometric authentication (leveraging a person’s unique human traits to verify identity) is far more secure than traditional methods, as it confirms the user logging in is the person they are claiming to be and ensures personal data is protected from cybercriminals.”

Kumar also advises: “On a consumer level, individuals must stay wary of phishing schemes, as scammers may attempt to impersonate IRS agents through emails, text messages and phone calls.”

In this article:Cyberattacks, Fraud, identity, Scams, Taxation
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

17 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

16 hours ago
A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country

World

Greek women confront macho culture fuelling femicides

Greek activists say the conservative country has yet to fully dismantle traditional, patriarchal attitudes that lead to violence against women.

18 hours ago

World

UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members

An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived.

14 hours ago