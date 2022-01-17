Review: Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar is a gem in Huntington Station on Long Island

Loaded Tater Tots at Shrimpy's Burrito Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On January 17, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar in Huntington Station on Long Island. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the recap.

This location, in particular, opened in September of 2020 in Huntington Station, New York. Ryan DiPaola is one of the co-owners, and he noted that he has been in the foodservice business for the last 15 to 20 years, he has a love for food, and with Shrimpy’s he was able to bring that love and passion to life.

It is a beach-themed, California-styled restaurant with its own unique little twist of “Big Apple” flavor. They already have two locations (one in Massapequa Park, Huntington Station, as well as a food truck), and DiPaola shared that they will be opening a new location in East Islip in the spring of 2022. Their food truck is basically “Shrimpy’s on wheels with personalized menu items for any occasion.”

Their food is made-to-order and always cooked fresh daily, and they even have their own “Shrimpy’s sauce,” which is also available by the bottle.

Their Tex-Mex cuisine is infused with a West Coast vibe to it, and their food menu is comprised of Long Island cultured names. Shrimpy’s has its liquor license and it offers a wide selection of locally brewed beers, homemade margaritas, sangrias, as well as fountain drinks.

Tacos

Fans of tacos are in for a treat. Aside from the “Classic Taco,” another noteworthy menu item is their “Honeydip Taco,” which is comprised of a soft shell taco with fried chicken, melted Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, and honey mustard topped with a real honey drizzle.

Equally impressive is their “Shrimpy Taco” with both hard and soft shells with grilled shrimp, a layer of cheese, guacamole, mango and pineapple salsa; moreover, it is served with their special “Shrimpy” sauce.”

Tacos at Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Loaded Tater Tots” are a real treat too since they come with black beans, queso, Pico de gallo, Monterey Jack/Cheddar Cheese, and jalapenos topped with sour cream.

Kids’ Menu

They also offer a children’s menu with chicken fingers, fries, mini dillas, mini ritos, fries, and tater tots.

Desserts

For dessert, Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar offers Churro, Fried Oreos, Black and White Cookies, as well as Rainbow Cookies. This journalist tried the “Reesarito” with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, which was quite tasty and scrumptious.

Reesarito at Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar is an exceptional restaurant in Huntington on Long Island. It is a must for fans of burritos, tacos, and Tex-Mex cuisine. It has a breezy and nonchalant atmosphere and the wait staff is friendly and attentive to the patrons’ needs.

There is always something new to try at Shrimpy’s at each visit due to its elaborate menu of food offerings. It is ideal for take-out or dine-in, and they cater for all occasions. Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar in Huntington Station garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.