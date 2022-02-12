Review: Nisi Mediterranean is a hidden gem in Melville on Long Island

Nisi in Melville on Long Island. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

To taste some of the best Mediterranean food, a trip across the pond is not necessary. All one needs to do is take a trip to Melville on Long Island at the Hilton Hotel in Melville, which is home to Nisi Meditteranean.

On Saturday, February 12, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Nisi in Melville on Long Island just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the recap.

Greek Salad

One can never go wrong with their “Traditional Greek Salad,” which is comprised of vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, peppers, onions, olives, capers, kritamo, and topped with feta cheese.

Greek Salad at Nisi. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Appetizer

As a mezze (appetizer), one should definitely try their grilled Cypriot Haloumi cheese (Haloumi), which is served with tomatoes, toasted pita slices, and drizzled with evoo.

Grilled Haloumi at Nisi. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Lunch Specials

Other noteworthy lunch specials include their “Grilled Chicken Ciabatta,” which features chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, as well as roasted peppers on a ciabatta with pesto sauce, as well as their “Pork Souvlaki Pita” that is made up of pork kebabs on a pita, accompanied with tzatziki sauce, sumac onions and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Ciabatta. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Lamb Shank

Their lamb shank is simply out of this world. It is served with creamy sweet potatoes, lamb reduction, olives, sundried tomatoes, and rosemary.

Lamb Shank at Nisi. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

For dessert, Nisi offers such traditional Greek pastries as Baklava and Galaktobureko, as well as Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Valrhona Molten Chocolate, the latter of which was quite scrumptious.

Valrhona Molten Chocolate at Nisi. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

You need not scale up the heights of Mount Olympus in order to relish a meal that is fit for the deities themselves: all you need to do is take a trip to Nisi in Melville, New York.

Nisi is an exquisite Mediterranean eatery on Long Island, New York, coupled with a warm and delightful atmosphere. The wait staff, chefs, and management are all highly professional, courteous, and attentive to the patrons’ needs.

There is a rawness and authenticity to their cuisine; moreover, there is always something new to try at Nisi at each visit due to its elaborate menu of traditional food offerings. It epitomizes the best that the Mediterranean cuisine has to offer. The presentation of their dishes is artistic and creative.

Nisi is ideal for take-out or dine-in, and they cater for all private events and occasions. It is ideal for the entire family and it is highly recommended for all. Nisi garners an A rating.

To learn more about Nisi Melville, check out its official website, Instagram page, and its Facebook page.