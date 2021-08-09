Recently launched nzo Vape expands growing brand into ASDA stores

Photo courtesy nzo Vape

nzo Vape has made a substantial dent in the UK vape market in just over a year, and is continuing its impressive growth with an announcement to expand into ASDA stores. The move not only highlights the company’s fast track trajectory but also its focus on access as a key driver of the business.

nzo Vape’s goal is to do more than simply make a dent in the cigarette smoking culture. The goal is to empower cigarette smokers with a real opportunity to quit through an alternative that is easier and less daunting to commit to than going to cold-turkey.

With placement in 420 stores, the move into ASDA puts nzo Vape in front of new potential customers offering smokers an easy and enjoyable alternative to toxic cigarettes.

The new partnership is especially beneficial since most of us regularly frequent grocery stores, which makes trying the perfect alternative to cigarettes that much more convenient.

As summer rolls around and restrictions begin to ease up across the country, now is the ideal time to make the switch to vaping—not only because of the clear health benefits, but also the undeniable social benefits. Upcoming changes mean more social interactions, and cigarette smoke, whether on clothes, hair or even breathe, can definitely deter many.

With cigarette use consistently decreasing—showing a drop from 14.7% in 2018 to 14.1% in 2019, as reported by the Office for National Statistics—non-smokers naturally prefer to not bask in the lingering smell.

nzo Vape offers an array of flavors made with premium quality ingredients that cater to menthol and fruity lovers alike—ensuring everyone finds their perfect vape.

Since vapes allow smokers to get their fix without creating toxic clouds filled with the countless chemicals found in cigarettes, they’re more accepted in social circles. No more having to leave your party or group to fulfill a craving, or spraying strong perfumes to mask the smell—nzo Vape is pro-socializing.

nzo Vape offers users the ability to choose their nicotine pod strength, which can be altered as needed. This feature is ideal for ex-cigarette smokers, vapers, and those looking to lower their levels or to wean themselves off smoking or vaping altogether.

With the expansion into ASDA stores bringing these top of the line closed pod systems to a new audience, it’s clear that nzo Vape is poised to become an industry leader—and with its eyes set on expansion into international markets, there’s no telling how bright the future will be.

