LindaLouise talks about her new children’s book ‘Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle’

LindaLouise. Photo Courtesy of LindaLouise

Bestselling author LindaLouise chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new children’s book “Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle: The Beginning Adventure.”

Book description

Cletus, the Little Loggerhead Turtle, is a colorfully illustrated children’s book full of adventure and action, depicting two tiny loggerhead turtle’s journeys to the surf. Cletus and Charley’s adventure begins when they crack open their shells and emerge on their nest’s top. Then, the other hatchlings crawl toward the moonlight in the night sky, directly into the surf except for Cletus.

Cletus’ brother Charley tries to convince Cletus to stop climbing the wall and follow him to the surf.

Cletus thinks climbing the wall is a shortcut to the water and learns it is not a good idea!

During his adventurous travels to the surf, Cletus endures many obstacles throughout the story and wonders if he will ever get to the ocean.

He meets two caring friends, a hermit crab named Leonardo and a sandpiper named Oceana. Cletus’s two friends share their knowledge of the beach and the Sargasso Sea with him and safely guide him to the surf.

Cletus learns many life lessons from his friends, for example, the value of true friendship and how important it is to care for each other.

So, he will carry much wisdom for his latest adventure to the Sargasso Sea.

Background on author

LindaLouise had imagined becoming an author of children’s books since the age of nine. It had been a dream of hers and fulfilling that dream has been one of the most exciting adventures of her life.

She is a retired teacher who taught fourth grade for thirty years and found much joy in her rewarding career. The best part of the day for her was reading novels with her students and of course, writing. LindaLouise obtained a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, one in Special Education and the other as a Reading Specialist.

She currently resides in New Jersey with her husband, son, and wonderful dog, Bella. She also has two sons that live in New York and is very proud of her family and their success.

‘Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle: The Beginning Adventure’ has captured the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere. This story includes action and adventure, as well as a beautiful message. What inspired you to write this story?

There were many inspirations in writing this story. While vacationing in North Carolina, we had the wonderful experience of witnessing a mother loggerhead turtle emerge from the surf and crawl onto the sand to lay her eggs. It was the most inspirational event to watch, leading to a profound respect for this endangered species. Loggerhead turtles are an endangered species, and many organizations protect them. However, one out of five thousand hatchlings completes their journey to the Sargasso Sea. Along that journey, hatchlings face many obstacles until they arrive at the Sargasso Sea.

Hopefully, the message from reading this story is to be kind, caring, and respectful to all worldwide. Always think with heart, and one will never go wrong. Remember how precious life is worldwide, from humanity to the tiniest hatchlings! Be mindful of the importance of not polluting the earth, especially our oceans, where thousands of species and plant life exist. Cletus, the Little Loggerhead Turtle, has facts throughout the entire story about loggerhead turtles. Cletus and his adventure offer assurance to young readers commencing their journeys in life that complex problems are solvable with understanding, cooperation, and resolve.

Putting your work out into the world can be exciting and challenging, what was the most interesting feedback you have gotten about this story?

The most effective feedback received about this story was the following. Cletus, Charley, Oceana, and Leonardo are lovable and adorable characters who teach many valuable lessons to children, especially the act of caring and the importance of teamwork to reach a solution. Other reviews mentioned that the story ‘Cletus the Little loggerhead Turtle’ teaches children about independence, determination, perseverance, kindness, and success’s self-satisfaction.

In addition, a Book life review stated the story is an educational treat drawing on science to illuminate Cletus’s journey. Another positive mention I enjoyed reading; the well-written story was sweet, entertaining, and informative, making this an excellent educational book for any classroom library. The many positive feedback I received was a joy to read. Cletus goes through many obstacles in this story and learns a lot. Cletus is also a sweet and extraordinary character.

Cletus goes through many obstacles in this story and learns a lot. Cletus is a sweet and awesome character. Did you base him on someone from your life?

Cletus represents all walks of life that overcame barriers and struggled through those difficult times but somehow made it through However, work, determination, and the will to achieve any goals are achievable. Along with the courage to believe in oneself makes anything possible, no matter how difficult it may be. Moreover, we are all remarkable characters and have gone through many obstacles during our lifetime. These obstacles make us solid individuals and help shape good character.

Everyone has an extraordinary story to share, and the critical fact is that we learn from each other. Many people overcome disabilities, drug addictions, illnesses, cancers, catastrophic events, loss of loved ones, and many different life situations. Therefore, we need to be optimistic about life and take a complex problem by changing the status from sour lemons to lemonade.

We all need to learn courage, just like Cletus’s courage to reach the surf along with Leonardo and Oceana to assist him to the surf.

You have wanted to become an author of children’s books since you were a child. What has it been like for you to see that dream come true, and the story you weaved been so popular with readers and their parents?

Becoming an author of children’s books was a dream of mine from an early age. Teaching fourth grade for thirty years was the most rewarding career. The best part of the day was reading novels to students and, of course, writing.

Now that there is time to write children’s books and share many life messages is very exciting. There are two published children’s books on Amazon and Barnes and Noble; It is the Right Thing to Do and ‘Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle’. Both books were enjoyable to write. Writing and seeing the physical copies of these two books makes the dream real. The exciting part is the positive reviews and comments about the books.

It is a great joy to write and a wonderful feeling to see the characters of Cletus, Charley, Leonardo, and Oceana become alive while sharing words with the world. Cletus, the Little Loggerhead Turtle, teaches many life lessons to young readers and spreads the joy and love of reading to young minds.

I am sure you fans want to know, so I have to ask – are you working on another book you can tell us about?

The sequel to ‘Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle’ is Cletus, and Charley’s Journey to the Sargasso Sea, is also full of action and adventure. As Cletus and Charley continue their journey to the Sargasso Sea, they meet many more amazing friends in the coral reef and deep ocean. Their friends intervene to assist them as the two brothers encounter many more obstacles.

However, they manage to get through them while continuing their journey. Cletus and Charley’s journey to the Sargasso Sea teach children many valuable lessons, especially the importance of family and friends. Furthermore, as an author, sharing the words of Cletus and Charley’s next adventure with the world will be a joy.

Her bestselling book “Cletus the Little Loggerhead Turtle: The Beginning Adventure” is available on Amazon.