For 2022 I plan to? Top health related resolutions for the New Year

Citing Covid fears, Rio de Janeiro canceled its huge New Year's celebration -- but now it's back on - Copyright POOL/AFP Michael Kappeler

In these waning days of 2021, one way that many people attempt to keep the season bright is to start planning their New Year’s resolutions for 2022. For 2021, the top resolutions globally were assessed in one review as being:

Focus on improving your health.

Look after your finances.

Pursue an aspiration.

Invest in your relationships.

Look after your mental health.

For those interested in putting together a resolution that focuses on health and wellbeing, they may be interested to know what doctors say about healthy New Year’s resolutions. To add to this, understanding the best way to succeed can also be useful.

MedStar Health surveyed physicians across the U.S. and a preview was provided to Digital Journal. The medics discovered that around three quarters of doctors are of the view that New Year’s resolutions can be generally effective. Perhaps more telling, 82 percent of medics plan to take on two or more New Year’s resolutions in 2022 themselves.

As to what the health professionals recommend, the report addresses the top three ways to make resolutions successful. According to doctors, these are:

Make a full plan, not just a resolution.

Pick bite-sized goals that are achievable.

Write down resolutions on paper or record digitally.

Ways to ensure compliance are one thing, but what should people be considering. In terms of 2022 resolutions appropriate to improving the mind and body, a common set of recommendations by doctors for their patients are:

80 percent of doctor respondents said they want their patients to focus on improving mental health.

74 percent of medics are recommending upping exercise in 2022.

In addition, 62 percent of doctors say their patients can benefit from better sleep.

Of the seven options offered for their patients, weight loss and eating healthier came in last.

In terms of what doctors themselves are considering, the medical world’s top New Year’s resolutions boil down to:

71 percent say they plan to focus on mental health.

68 percent say spend more time with family and friends.

53 percent want to lose weight.

As 2020 has taught us, life is unpredictable, and we cannot always accomplish every New Year resolution we set out to achieve. However, addressing just one of the resolutions favoured by medics can contribute to an improved lifestyle.