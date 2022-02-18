FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas. Source - Abbott Butrition

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating four consumer complaints of infant illness related to infant formula products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

As of today, three infants were hospitalized with Cronobacter sakazakii, a rare but dangerous germ that can cause blood infections and other serious complications. Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case, according to Food Safety News.

Another infant was hospitalized with a Salmonella Newport infection. All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. The product was distributed throughout the U.S. and overseas, the company said in a statement.

The FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility. This is an ongoing investigation, and the firm is working with the FDA to initiate a voluntary recall of the potentially affected product.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

FDA staff are now inspecting Abbott’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan, where environmental samples tested positive for the Cronobacter bacteria, according to the Associated Press. Inspectors have also uncovered potential manufacturing problems, and past records showing the destruction of formula due to bacterial contamination.

“We’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas.

The FDA also said it is working with federal and local authorities in Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas – the states where the infant infections were reported.

Abbott could not specify how many units the recall includes, but brands such as Similac are among the best-selling formulas in the U.S. and overseas.

“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

The company said its own testing of the finished products didn’t detect any contamination. The recall does not affect liquid infant formulas or any other Abbott products.

The company has also set up a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled: https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.