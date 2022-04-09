Digital security can be utilised to improve the travel experience

Biometrics in use at Washington Dulles International Airport. — Photo: U.S. DHS/ Public domain

This time of year, many people opt to take a short break. One of the factors that travellers who opt to take flights are concerned with, outside of COVID-19 risks, is for a frictionless experience from the airport to their return home.

One way to achieve this is through digital authentication. This improves travel by saving time, extended processes and more time spent in relaxation.

According to Kristen Tsitoukis, Head of Hospitality, Incode, there are elements of such technology that can be carefully considered. She offers the following insights for Digital Journal into how digital authentication lessens the hiccups of travel.

Central here is biometrics. This approach can maximize contactless travel, reduce passenger congestion; and provide security, usability, and privacy.

Save time, avoid the line with the pre-flight check-in process

Tsitoukis advises: “Rather than requiring an early arrival to the airport for identity verification, passengers can save time and hassle by checking into flights with their digital ID ahead of their arrival to the airport.”

Seamless transaction verification for a frictionless check-in experience

Outlining the virtues of digital solutions, Tsitoukis says: “With biometric technology, guests can check-in in a contactless format. This also saves time as all information needed by the venue is gathered via automated data extraction. Guests can rest assured their information is kept secure through privacy-enabled online bookings.”

Rideshare security

Personal security can be achieved by using trusted vendor, says Tsitoukis . She finds: “Peace of mind when using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft by verification of all parties prior to pick-up. This provides safety and trust for both parties to eliminate carjackings and/or attacks when using these services on vacation (or anytime).”

Easy access to funds while traveling

There are many incidences where digital authentication is important. Tsitoukis outlines one of these by noting: “Being able to utilize digital authentication to verify one’s identity while traveling allows seamless accessibility to funds, regardless of the consumer’s location. Using facial recognition software, a financial service can detect instantly if the account is being accessed by the proper user from anywhere in the world, rather than jumping through a verification process over phone, two-factor authentication, for each foreign transaction being made.”

More time on the floor

Digital technology can also save time and reduce bureaucracy, says Tsitoukis: “In venues such as casinos, age/identity verification is needed for beverage consumption, jackpot claim and multiple points of entry. Utilizing digital ID this information is needed only once, allowing visitors more time to do what they came for, rather than more of the same processes.”