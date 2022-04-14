Brother to XXXTENTACTION, Aiden Kerr is motivated to pursue his philanthropic endeavors

Photo courtesy Aiden Kerr

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

After the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were drastic structural and economic changes that hurt the lives of many around the world. People lost jobs and resources that were meant to support themselves and their families, in which many are still trying to recover from. However, people are not only trying to recover economically, but also mentally. Not being able to embrace community structures and social support can especially impact the development of kids who need social and interactive environments in order to grow. In fact, there was a significant increase in the amount of children who became victim to multidimensional poverty since 2019, which are those who do not have access to the basics of education, housing, health, nutrition, or even water. Therefore, emphasizing these causes for charitable and philanthropic efforts have never been more crucial.

An example of a young individual who is taking strides in today’s philanthropic arena in order to support these growing needs is 11-year-old, Aiden Kerr. As the brother of the late musician, XXXTENTACION, Kerr prioritizes his family and has always been aware of the value in their love and support. His mother, Cleopatra, raised Kerr to not only be thankful for the life he grew up in, but to also give back to those that were not raised in as fortunate environments. Having this awareness has made Kerr passionate about giving other kids the opportunity to embrace the same kind of care and support he receives.

One of the main ways Kerr pursues philanthropy is through the SOS Children’s Village. This organization has been working to provide kids with financial, mental, and personal support for the last 7 decades, as they take on a community-based approach. They believe that economic resources are not the only thing children need in order to have a fulfilled childhood, but also attention, care, an education, and a familial support system. To aid in their initiative, Kerr regularly attributes to both large and small gestures of support. One of his larger contributions was hosting a Christmas carnival event for the children, where they could celebrate the holidays surrounded by joy, festivities, and presents. While large in scale, his smaller gestures continue year-round through not only his donations, but also his time spent with the kids.

Coming from a charitable family background, it is no wonder the XXXTENTACION Foundation was created in honor of the talented musician. The organization gives Kerr and his family the chance to come together by giving back, motivated by their love and support for XXXTENTACION. Through different philanthropic missions that are based not only in his family’s home state, Florida, but the world, the foundation consistently provides resources and aid to families and individuals.

As Kerr continues to grow, he plans to not only expand his philanthropic reach, but also his personal one. He takes passion in playing the piano and enjoys spending time practicing martial arts. He also plans to further connect with friends and audiences through his YouTube channel that explores different interests and ideas of his. Through these different channels, 11-year-old Kerr will be able to grow into his different passions and further explore ways to give back to his community.