Bestselling author Yessoh G.D. talks about ‘TA LĘ: Book 1: Knowledge’

Bestselling author Yessoh G.D. Photo Courtesy of Yessoh G.D.

Bestselling Ivorian author Yessoh G.D. opens up about his critically-acclaimed book “TA LĘ: Book 1: Knowledge.”

Synopsis of ‘TA LĘ: Book 1: Knowledge’

When two strangers are thrown into a world of African sorcery, unseen evil, and mystical phenomena, they are forced to confront a fantastical realm that they never imagined existed.

Very few manage to land a job working in the special services for the West African government of Côte d’Esperance. Even fewer are given the responsibility that has been entrusted to Kobenan at such a young age in a role that includes analyzing files for the secretive S-cell; a unit that specializes in incidents involving African mysticism and sorcery.

Tasked with investigating a high-profile murder, seemingly brought about by mystical means, Kobenan joins Agent Biafle in order to diffuse this delicate political situation. What Kobenan discovers will force him to change his perspective on the world around him as he learns truths he never thought possible, and things he never imagined.

Dive into a world shrouded in mystery and learn of the multifaceted face of Africa. Its lives, its rituals, its many beliefs, and thought processes. Observe what one will never be able to see if he has not gained access to a very specific circle rooted in the continent.

Biography on Yessoh G.D.

Yessoh G.D. is the author of “TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge.” He grew up in a small city of warmth and joy in Côte D’Ivoire. When he was not going to school, he was lost in his thoughts on various subjects.

He still is, but now on specific subjects, from his own personal experiences to the knowledge he acquired since birth on his African heritage. He believes that books have the power to change people for the betterment of the whole. When he is not daydreaming about stories and the world, he is a visual effects artist or a gamer. He currently lives in Vancouver, Canada.

Q & A interview

Every book has a story about its creation, what’s the story behind ‘TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge’?

I have always had a vivid imagination since my childhood. A comfortable place where I could dwell for long periods of time building stories, characters, and actions.

I think ‘TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge’ has just been a continuation of this habit. But this time it was a very specific story with a specific theme that I felt the need to expand on as it encompassed so many subjects I wanted to explore.

It is maybe a more elaborate and complete imagination based on my childhood, my observation, my passion, and probably the knowledge and experience I have acquired along the way.

In ‘TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge’ you created a variety of compelling characters, including Kobenan and Agent Biafle, what is one of your keys for creating such magical characters?

Thank you. The environment of an individual usually shapes him, from his childhood to the person he becomes with the demeanor, and character he develops along the way.

So I usually try to understand where the character I am developing has been, how did he grow up, what has been his life like, and what kind of experience did he have that probably forged him, gave him his uniqueness, or maybe shaped him for the better or worse.

And though many of these might not find the pages, they help me understand who the character I am building is, from his thought process to the way he speaks or walks.

Do you have a favorite character, and if so why?

Each character in the book represents something specific either in the book or in life: a thought process, a state of mind, a certain attitude, a representation, an allusion. So they are all very dear to me.

But I have to say, Old Paapa was one character that I always seemed to come back to. I believe he somewhat reminds me fondly of the elders back in my country. The ones that still hold old knowledge and tell incredible stories woven with wisdom.

A good story is all about the setting, the descriptiveness, and the raw energy that captivates, all coming together to have the reader turning the pages effortlessly. Your book includes all of them, what is one of the keys that you find is critical when getting into the writing zone?

Thank you. For me, clarity is crucial, from beginning to end. I will say it might be the most important thing in my writing process. I cannot use the pen if I don’t see exactly with all the surrounding detail where I am going.

But when everything has been painted with every detail, the writing zone flows in naturally (with excitement) where I will maybe have some minor adjustments on paper.

While writing ‘TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge’ did you learn anything new about yourself?

Yes, I found that I have a certain rhythm when writing. I am not really sure how to explain it, but I could just see it or feel it when I was writing the pages.

And it somewhat helped me a bit to understand how I proceed when writing stories.

‘TA LĘ Book 1: Knowledge’ has been very popular with readers and reviewers, do you have another book in the works you can tell us about?

I am very grateful for the popularity of my book. I am working on book2 but I am afraid that’s all I can say.

When it’s time to launch a new book, what drink do you celebrate with?

I didn’t celebrate this launch with a drink. But if I were, it will probably be with “Bandji”, a palm wine from my country.

“TA LĘ: Book 1: Knowledge” is available on Amazon by clicking here.