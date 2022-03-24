Bestselling author Donna Künzler discusses ‘The Overseas Fabulous Pinay’ book

Donna Künzler. Photo Courtesy of Donna Künzler

Bestselling author Donna Künzler discusses her “The Overseas Fabulous Pinay” book with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos.

Book description

The Overseas Fabulous Pinay is a comprehensive, easy-to-read, and light-hearted handbook written especially for professional Filipino women.

Have you ever wondered what it takes for someone to live abroad? If you are moving overseas, do you know how to plan your move? Where do you start? And if you are already living abroad, how can you make your life more meaningful and fun?

If you are seeking answers to any of the questions above, this book is for you! The book draws from the author’s learnings and personal experience from years of living overseas across three continents, four countries, and five cities.

It is full of guidance and practical tips to survive life abroad while being confident, sophisticated, and responsible–the embodiment of an Overseas Fabulous Pinay. From planning an overseas move to integrating in one’s host country, it answers burning questions such as: What survival skills do you need to learn before moving abroad? What do you need to know and prepare before your move? What do you need to prioritize within the first six months of arriving in your destination? How do you beat homesickness?

Other questions it answers include: What are the five rules that will help you succeed professionally abroad? How do you make friends in a foreign country? What are the six practical questions to make you more financially conscious? What is the secret formula to help you integrate in your host country? How can you continue enjoying life abroad?

Interview

‘The Overseas Fabulous Pinay’ has been very successful with readers and reviewers. Most books have a backstory when it comes to their creation, what inspired you to write this rather amazing book?

A few years ago, I found myself longing for a way to give back and make a social impact. I wanted to do something that supports my advocacies on women empowerment, education, and promotion of the welfare of foreign workers. I was not going to settle for a one-time donation or volunteer work. I really wanted to do something that has my personal touch and will have a lasting effect. That is why I thought of writing a book.

It’s a fact that moving abroad is one of the most stressful events that can occur in one’s lifetime so my aim is to really to help make it smoother by educating and empowering my readers with my knowledge and experience from years of living overseas.

My hope is that a reader’s quality of life improves because of my book. In that whatever phase he/she may be in, whether still contemplating to move abroad or already living overseas and still integrating in his/her host country, that either a question is answered, an issue is solved or a knowledge gap is filled. Then truly it will make me happy to learn that my book made an impact on someone’s life.

What do you think is one of the most important keys to thriving when women decide to work and live abroad?

Making connections or building relationships is very important when one decides to work and live abroad. Start building relationships BEFORE your move and make it flourish once you are living overseas. This is because connections can bring information, support and opportunities.

All it takes is to ask your current network with, “Does anyone know people who live in (insert name of city or country)?” You’ll be surprised to find out that people’s networks span across the globe and many people are open to help. And if you find yourself with an empty list, do not fret because there are many social and professional networks that you can tap into. You just need to have the courage and resourcefulness to find your tribe.

Writing a book takes a lot of determination, drive, and creativity, especially when it is as successful as ‘Overseas Fabulous Pinay’ has been. When writing this book did you learn anything new about yourself?

I’m not a trained writer so I was really surprised that I managed to write a book at all – this in itself was my biggest accomplishment in this journey. Before my book, the closest to book writing that I ever did was producing corporate reports, presentations, and writing my personal journals. To see my book chapter drafts evoke emotions and reactions from my husband and friends when they read them firsthand really motivated me and made me realize that I have the potential to be a writer. I’m glad I followed through.

Another thing that I realized about myself was how courageous I was in sharing my personal experience, and in taking the big step from being a private professional to being an author which entails being exposed to the media and public. I just dove right into it without hesitation as I strongly believe that my book can make a real impact.

‘Overseas Fabulous Pinay’ is a rather empowering read, one that no doubt has been life-changing for many readers. What was it like for you when you decided to work and live abroad? What was your biggest challenge, and what was your biggest success?

I have moved a number of times over the years in different cities and countries. While each move has been different based on the country and my personal situation at the time, I find that the most common challenges are the following: 1) the stress of the actual move- this can range from all the preparations that comes with relocating (exiting one location- entering the new one, pressure to find an apartment, waiting for the visa/work permit to get granted); 2) starting all over again to build my social and professional network; and, 3) the adjustment/integration period of how long it has taken me to get my footing and be comfortable where I am that I would feel like a local.

There are of course ways to overcome these challenges. Have a checklist of tasks you need to do and conduct your research to be familiar with the processes related to your move to lessen the stress. On building networks, these are relationships so it takes effort- find your tribe, attend events, meet people, take up the courage to initiate meet-ups. On integration- I have the OLA method which I covered in my book: observe, learn and assimilate.

The biggest success for me is being able to educate, entertain and inspire people through my book.

I’m sure fans of ‘Overseas Fabulous Pinay’ are wondering if you will be writing another book especially since this one has been so popular. Do you have another book or project in the works you can tell us about?

Yes, I am currently working on my second book which is an expanded version of the second chapter which is on how to conduct yourself in the workplace. It will be a survival guide for navigating the workplace as a foreigner.

What’s your favorite drink that you like to toast with after finishing up a new book?

My absolute favorite is Disaronno on the rocks- sweet, smooth, and strong.

Background on Donna Kunzler

Donna Avellana Künzler was born and raised in Cavite, Philippines. An accounting degree holder and Information Technology Auditor/Consultant for most of her career, her ovfabpinay life started in 2001 when she relocated to Singapore for work. She continued her adventures in the US (San Jose, California) and then across the pond in the UK (London) before finally ending up in Switzerland (Basel and then Zurich).

She self-published her book, “The Overseas Fabulous Pinay: a modern Filipina’s handbook on how to thrive abroad” to realize her advocacies on women empowerment, education, and promotion of the welfare of foreign workers. It has won the Best Independent Book Award 2021 for Nonfiction – Living Abroad, Gold Award in Literary Titan Book Awards 2021, Gold Award in the Nonfiction Book Awards 2020, and honored as a finalist in the Best Book Design category in the International Book Awards 2020.

Künzler works for a Swiss Fortune 500 company and is responsible for process excellence and digital transformation. She lives in Zurich with her husband and daughter.

“The Overseas Fabulous Pinay” is available on Amazon by clicking here.