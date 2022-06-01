Vadhir Derbez talks about the new ‘White Elephant’ action film

Vadhir Derbez as Carlos Garcia in the action film 'White Elephant.' Photo courtesy of RLJE Films

Actor and singer Vadhir Derbez chatted about the new action film “White Elephant,” which will be in theaters and streaming on AMC+ on Friday, June 3, 2022, via RLJE Films.

“White Elephant” was directed by Jesse V. Johnson from a script by Johnson and Erik Martinez. Aside from Vadhir Debrz, the film stars Michael Rooker, Bruce Willis, Olga Kurylenko, and John Malkovich. “This was such an adventure, it was such a thrilling film to do in every way,” he said. “I am very happy and I can’t wait for people to see it and to hear their reactions to it.”

“Jesse is great. He has such a chill vibe to him. It’s all about having fun and enjoying what we are doing. He kept such a safe set, and he kept guiding us in a way where everyone was kept in line,” he said.

Portraying Carlos Garcia in ‘White Elephant’

He was drawn to playing his character Carlos Garcia for several reasons. “I liked everything about Carlos, he is this lone wolf that has this military training, and now he is trying to take over and be the right hand of Bruce Willis. Carlos is trying to earn his spot and his respect and prove himself,” he explained.

“It’s super nice to be able to put myself in the skin of this cold-blooded killer and do all of these acting scenes. I like the relationship that he is building with Michael Rooker’s character, they have interesting chemistry,” he said.

Synopsis of ‘White Elephant’

When an assassination attempt is witnessed by two cops, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer (Michael Rooker), is ordered by his ruthless mob boss (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any and all threats.

With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves, and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives…including his own.

“I want people to come out of this film feeling a sense of shock and adrenaline. I want them to just be excited and want to tell their friends about it. This film will entertain and it will get some action out there, and it will keep people thrilled,” he said.

Vadhir Derbez is one of the biggest stars of Latinx cinema, having been in the public eye as an actor in television and film for the past 20 years. He is the son of Spanish language mega star Eugenio Derbez.

2020 saw Derbez expanding his repertoire to include more English language film and TV projects including guest starring in the British comedy “The Last Team” produced by “The Inbetweeners” production team and starring opposite Guy Pierce in the English language horror film, “The Seventh Day.”

Derbez starred in three movies in 2019: a remake of “50 First Dates” for Sony Pictures International Productions, “Dulce Familia,” and Veinteañera: Divorciada y Fantastica for Videocine. He is attached to star in a variety of TV series and films in the next year including the romantic comedy “The Perfect Dress” for Sony in 2021.

Career-defining moments

He first started his acting career in such Mexican TV shows as “Complices al Rescate” and “Vecinos.” In recent years, he has starred in a variety of feature films including “Ladrones,” “El Tamaño Si Importa,” “3 Idiotas,” and a hilarious cameo in his father’s smash hit film “How to Be a Latin Lover.”

Derbez also starred in the TV shows “Gossip Girl Acapulco,” “Entre Correr o Vivir,” “La Querida del Centauro,” “Sense 8,” and hosted “Are You The One” for MTV Latin America. He won “The Masked Singer Mexico” and “Dancing With The Stars Mexico.” “I’ve had many stages in my life that have been confidence boosters or they have helped me in my process,” he said.

“Later on, when I was 19, I went to do ‘Dancing with The Stars’ when I never even took classes, and I won the first season, and that builds you up,” he said. “I did ‘The Masked Singer’ hoping for the best and I won that too. All of these little moments, where I was afraid to take risks but positive things came out of them, were really defining, and they helped shape me.”

This past year, Vadhir shot “The Last Team” produced by “The Inbetweeners” production team, starred opposite Guy Pierce in the English language horror film “The Seventh Day” (Netflix), and starred alongside Bruce Williams and John Malkovich in “White Elephant.” He also recently shot a pilot for HBO Max USA entitled “From Sloppy to Papi.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Derbez said, “It’s insane. It has good things and bad things. On one side, it gives the opportunity to have way more options for the viewers, and more ways for them to see their content.”

“For actors, directors, and producers, there is a lot more work because a lot more people are hiring and producing. The downside is that there is so much content out there these days that there may be great series out there and people might still not know about it,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Enjoying everything that I have worked for.”

In music, he listed Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Ricky Martin, and Beyonce, as his dream duet choices. “Honestly, there are so many people that are talented that I would love to work with,” he said.

Advice for hopefuls in entertainment

For young and aspiring singers and actors, he said jokingly, “Run, don’t do it.” “Honestly, you have to be really passionate about it. Never let your drive be about fame. You need to really love what you are doing to be able to withstand everything that is coming for you. Always be prepared. Keep taking classes and keep learning because you never know when that golden opportunity is coming your way and you need to be ready to take it.”

If he were to have any superpower, Derbez revealed that it would be “flying.” “Also, I would love to read people’s minds though that may be a dangerous one,” he said.

Derbez defined the word success as “learning to be happy with what you have.”

To learn more about actor and singer Vadhir Derbez, follow him on Instagram.