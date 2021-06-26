U.K. DJ and producer D.O.D releases refreshing ‘Every Step’ track

D.O.D Photo Credit: Armada Music

U.K. DJ and producer D.O.D has released his refreshing and euphoric new house track “Every Step.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It has an uplifting house sound, which makes it ideal for any dance-floor or festival banger (once festivals start happening again). The tune has a vivacious chord progression coupled with sanguine piano chords comprised of a deep, driving bass and a catchy beat that propels the track onward.

“Every Step” has an optimistic vibe to it as it is about moving forward and toward better days ahead. The lyrics are truly inspiring.

“I am so happy to get this one out,” D.O.D remarked. “It was a labor of love, to be honest. I was sent the vocal around three years ago now and it took me about six versions to get that super-hooky vocal over the line. It’s awesome to see (and hear) it come to life!”

“Every Step” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about D.O.D, check out his Instagram page.