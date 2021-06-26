Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

U.K. DJ and producer D.O.D releases refreshing ‘Every Step’ track

U.K. DJ and producer D.O.D has released his refreshing and euphoric new track “Every Step.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

D.O.D
D.O.D Photo Credit: Armada Music
D.O.D Photo Credit: Armada Music

U.K. DJ and producer D.O.D has released his refreshing and euphoric new house track “Every Step.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It has an uplifting house sound, which makes it ideal for any dance-floor or festival banger (once festivals start happening again). The tune has a vivacious chord progression coupled with sanguine piano chords comprised of a deep, driving bass and a catchy beat that propels the track onward.

“Every Step” has an optimistic vibe to it as it is about moving forward and toward better days ahead. The lyrics are truly inspiring.

“I am so happy to get this one out,” D.O.D remarked. “It was a labor of love, to be honest. I was sent the vocal around three years ago now and it took me about six versions to get that super-hooky vocal over the line. It’s awesome to see (and hear) it come to life!” 

“Every Step” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about D.O.D, check out his Instagram page.

In this article:D.O.D, DJ, every step, House, Producer, Track

You may also like:

Life

Sea-level rise may be a contributing factor in Florida condo collapse

Some building experts are wondering if an environmental assault supercharged by climate change could have played a role in the collapse of the building.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Stress induced gray hair could be reversible

A new study offers quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.

13 hours ago
Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse

World

Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse

Search and rescue personnel working on site after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida - Copyright Colombian Presidency/AFP/File -Valentin GRAFFRescuers are...

18 hours ago

Life

Top tips for plant-based meals with high nutritional content

Many people don’t label themselves as being plant-based or vegan but are interested in reducing their animal consumption. Here are some suggestions for plant-based...

20 hours ago