Tyrone Combines Bollywood tunes with hip hop in a fresh take

Photo courtesy Tyrone / Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The world of Bollywood is so full of bright colours, melodrama and choreographed dances that it puts most Broadway productions to shame.

While many of us are drawn to the luxurious aesthetics South Asian cinema boasts, it’s surprising how large of an impact the music from these films has had on hip-hop.The bansuri, along with the slickness of the sitar are the most instantly recognisable elements of Bollywood music. A go-to for sampling enthusiasts, these instruments add an indescribable je ne sais quoi to any song. As hip-hop has evolved, producers have looked beyond the realms of their own boroughs and cities to create unique sounds and take their music to the next level.

For example, Jay-Z turned up on the remix of Bhangra outfit, Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke popularly known as Beware Of The Boys. A slick, triumphant, and effervescent dance track, this song was many people’s first introduction to the music originating from the Punjab region of India. The song is a high octane thrill ride that has had a lasting influence on pop culture, consistently referenced by Beyoncé, Jay-Z and in a slew of TV shows, movies and commercials.

Now, a new face is fusing together Bollywood and Hip Hop: Tyrone.

Tyrone draws inspiration from his Desi (Indian and Pakistani roots), where the texture of Indian music is typically a single melody voice or instrument, supported by beats and rhythm percussion.

A lot of his inspiration for Hip Hop stems from Bollywood music where he starts with the groove, tonal elements, and then synchronizes a drum groove to a rhythmic phrase found in the parts played by tonal elements The term Bollywood was created by combining two names, Bombay (the city now called Mumbai) and Hollywood.

Bollywood based in Mumbai (Bombay), is India’s – and the world’s – largest film industry in terms of the number of films produced, and also the number of tickets sold each year.

By adding a Bollywood element to his music, Tyrone believes that he is shaping a new wave of music by providing a fresh perspective that adds a cultural element.

To check out Tyrone’s singles, check out his link on Apple Music and Spotify. To get an inside look into his life, check out his Instagram.