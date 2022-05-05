Tony nominee Jennifer Simard talks about starring in ‘Company’ on Broadway

Jennifer Simard. Photo Credit: Sarah Jenkins

Tony-nominated actress Jennifer Simard chatted about starring in “Company” on Broadway, and being an actress in the digital age.

What has your experience been like these past months working in ‘Company’ on Broadway?

This will forever be our pandemic show. A once-in-a-century phenomenon is not something we will ever forget. It has been all the more satisfying because of how many obstacles we have had to overcome to make the magic we make onstage every night. And we do make magic.

What do you love most about playing your character?

I love physical comedy. For example, Kevin Kline gave one of the most brilliant cinematic physically comedic performances in “A Fish Called Wanda” – this role affords me the opportunity to channel that side of my sensibilities. It’s not just the jiu-jitsu, though that is part of it, it is also all the physical comedy we’ve added since the London production regarding Sarah’s obsession with exercise. It is truly a joy to do and there are nights when it feels like I’ve caught a big wave and the surfing is just a joy.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

My failures. You learn more from failure than your success. How many times can pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep going?

What is your advice for young and aspiring theater actors?

No one knows you better than you. Seek advice from trusted others but at the end of the day, trust your instincts.

How does it feel to be an actress in the digital age? (now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I’ve never wanted to be a Luddite so I try to go with the flow but always with a palms up attitude that the digital age should be a tool not a prison. I do what I can and leave the rest.

Which actors would you like to someday work with as your dream acting partners?

There are too many to name so I’ll pick one – Bryan Cranston.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To me, success means feeling peace of mind and spirit.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Company”?

This is the last show of Stephen Sondheim’s to be performed on Broadway while he was alive. He loved this production. Come see what he was SO proud of. By honoring us, you honor him.

To learn more about Jennifer Simard, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.