Timothy Woodward Jr. talks about two Daytime Emmy wins for ‘Studio City’

Timothy Woodward Jr. in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Executive producer and director Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the two Daytime Emmy wins for the digital series “Studio City” last night.

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards took place on June 15, and “Studio City” won both of the awards it was nominated for. These included nods for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series” for Pablo Diez, and in the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” category.

“Winning two Emmy Awards last night for ‘Studio City’ was one of the most incredible feelings that I’ve ever felt,” Woodward Jr. exclaimed.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the Television Academy and the entire ‘Studio City’ team. This is truly a dream come true for a small town boy from South Carolina,” he added.

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The hit digital series was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All of these filmmakers co-wrote the series with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie.