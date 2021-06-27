Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Timothy Woodward Jr. talks about two Daytime Emmy wins for ‘Studio City’

Executive producer and director Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the two Daytime Emmy wins for the digital series “Studio City” last night.

Published

Timothy Woodward Jr.
Timothy Woodward Jr. in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'
Timothy Woodward Jr. in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Executive producer and director Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the two Daytime Emmy wins for the digital series “Studio City” last night.

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards took place on June 15, and “Studio City” won both of the awards it was nominated for. These included nods for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series” for Pablo Diez, and in the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” category.

“Winning two Emmy Awards last night for ‘Studio City’ was one of the most incredible feelings that I’ve ever felt,” Woodward Jr. exclaimed.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the Television Academy and the entire ‘Studio City’ team. This is truly a dream come true for a small town boy from South Carolina,” he added.

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The hit digital series was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All of these filmmakers co-wrote the series with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie.

In this article:Daytime, Director, Emmy, Sean Kanan, Studio City, Timothy Woodward Jr.

You may also like:

Life

Sea-level rise may be a contributing factor in Florida condo collapse

Some building experts are wondering if an environmental assault supercharged by climate change could have played a role in the collapse of the building.

18 hours ago
Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse

World

Demands for answers in aftermath of Florida building collapse

Search and rescue personnel working on site after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida - Copyright Colombian Presidency/AFP/File -Valentin GRAFFRescuers are...

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Stress induced gray hair could be reversible

A new study offers quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.

18 hours ago
Donald Trump Donald Trump

World

Op-Ed: After hibernating for six months, Trump begins his ‘revenge tour’ in Ohio

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol.

6 hours ago