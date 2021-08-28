‘The Girl in Apartment 15’ makes history at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

The award-winning filmmakers of 'The Girl in Apartment 15.' Photo Credit: Ruben Glimpse

“The Girl in Apartment 15” made history at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

The short film won the coveted 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.” It is the brainchild of seven African-American producers and filmmakers: Dr. Louis Deon Jones, Marquez Williams, Antrell Terry, Pierre Phipps, Dario Harris, Andre Davis, and Zane Jones.

This program is an exploration of the intersections of domestic violence, mental health, and social accountability. The charismatic master builder, Dr. Louis Deon Jones brings on a dynamic team of influential black producers, directors, writers, and cast to expose a plethora of harmful, outdated traditions plaguing American society.

“The Girl in Apartment 15” tells the stirring story of a writer named Devin (played by Marquez Williams) who suspects that his neighbor Ashley (Muslima Musawwir) is being abused by her boyfriend.

Devin goes on a journey to investigate this abuse but finds himself stuck between taking action to address the suspected abuse or remaining silent. Devin explores ways to assist Ashley in her escape, but will his efforts be enough? Without giving too much away, a thrilling tale ensues.

With the rise of domestic violence cases all over the country, there is an estimated 1.3 million female victims of physical assault each year. The short film represents the modern-day struggles and public health issues that are faced by Americans.

This program helps educate viewers on how to identify signs of abuse and how to address them in an effort to limit or prevent negative outcomes.

“The Girl in Apartment 15” is available for streaming by clicking here.