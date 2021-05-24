Tahj Mowry talks about ‘Welcome Matt’ comedy film

Actor Tahj Mowry. Photo Credit: Connor Clayton

Actor Tahj Mowry chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the upcoming comedy film “Welcome Matt” which will be released on May 28. It was an official selection at the 2021 Pan African Art & Film Festival.

Mowry plays Matt, a writer and director who suffers a traumatic experience that makes him too afraid to leave his apartment. So he decides to write, star, and direct a feature film from his home, while also seeing an in-home therapist to overcome his fear of going outside. “I came across the script through my team,” he said. “This script allowed me to stretch my artistic acting abilities. Drama is something I always wanted to dive deep into and give people another side of me. This movie is a true dramedy, and it gave me all of those qualities that I love in film, especially indie films.”

“I just fell in love with the character of Matt, he has such an arc and he is so layed,” he admitted. “I couldn’t wait to dive in and find who this character really was.”

“Welcome Matt” is directed by Leon Prince Jr. and stars Deon Cole (Black-ish), GG Townson (Salt-N-Pepper), Jazmin Lewis (Barbershop), Adriyan Rae (Vagrant Queen), Aaron Grady (Millennials), and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers). “I want people to see themselves in Matt, especially in the time we are in,” he said. “I hope that people gain courage from it, and I want people to see themselves in it and I truly believe that they will.”

In addition, Mowry just booked the ABC pilot “Black Don’t Crack,” which was executive produced by Viola Davis and it stars Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Isaiah Mustafa, and Beth Grant. “That was amazing. It was produced by queen Viola Davis. I am still so honored and privileged to be a part of this project. I am excited to see where it’s going to land. It’s a funny show,” he said.

Mowry is the true definition of a triple threat talent. He is an accomplished actor, singer, and dancer. He starred in the hit Freeform series, “Baby Daddy,” which ran for six seasons. “That was a family that we made,” he said. “To be able to do six seasons with such an incredible cast, crew and team, was awesome. They all became a family. Comedy has a way of touching so many people’s lives.”

He made his TV debut guest-starring in “Who’s The Boss?” and he later had the recurring role as Teddy in the hit sitcom “Full House.” He has appeared on “Friends,” “Sister, Sister,” “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” and the Disney animated series “Aladdin” and the “Lion King.” He starred in and is best known for his role at TJ Henderson in “Smart Guy.” He also appeared in the movies “Are We Done Yet?” and “Seventeen Again.”

Mowry is an accomplished singer and dancer who has worked on numerous videos with such talent as Michael Jackson, Prince, and Mariah Carey. He released a six-song EP entitled “Future Funk” back in 2015.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is the brother of actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry. He has been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards and MTV Movie and Television Awards. He was featured in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, and he has over a million followers on Instagram.

On life during the quarantine, he said, “I have been amazing. You have to find the silver lining in it. I was so thankful that I had my family and even more grateful that my family lives in California and I was able to see them. It was such a hard time for the world but it was a nice chance for everyone to take a step back and reset.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “New Beginnings.”

He listed “The Rock” as his dream collaboration in acting. “I always get compared to him and I feel like an action comedy with us both will be hilarious,” he said.

Mowry defined the word success as “what you make it.” “A lot of people think of success as money and fame. That’s not what I view as success,” he said. “Being joyful and happy within yourself and your life is success. Going after your dreams and what you want to accomplish is success.”

To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Tahj Mowry, follow him on Instagram.