‘Studio City’ wins big at the 2021 LA Live Film Festival

Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

The Emmy award-winning digital drama series “Studio City” was a big winner at the 2021 LA Live Film Festival. Digital Journal has the recap.

“Studio City” follows the life of Hollywood actor Sam Stevens (Sean Kanan) and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s No. 2 daytime drama, as they navigate the chaotic world of soap operas and their own messy personal lives.

Protagonist Sean Kanan won the award for “Best Actor,” while director Timothy Woodward Jr. won for “Best Director.” Pablo Diez won for “Best Cinematography” and Juliet Vega won for “Best Supporting Actress.”

“Thanks to Kash Hovey and everyone at The LA Live film festival,” Sean Kanan remarked in a social media post. “So proud of the @studiocity.show team for winning the award for outstanding television drama in addition to best director @timothywoodwardjr best cinematography by @pablodiez best supporting actress (and my stepdaughter) @juliet_vega . If you haven’t watched our Emmy award-winning drama Studio City on @amazonprimevideo please check us out.”

This summer, “Studio City” won two 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, which included wins for the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” and for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.