Sierra Miles talks about her new music, the digital age, and success

Sierra Miles. Photo Credit: Christopher Kayfield

Rising artist Sierra Miles chatted about her new music, which includes her song “When We’re In Hell” and her new album “The Architect.”

Regarding her new song “When We’re in Hell,” she said, “I wrote the song about the temptation to cheat with someone in a relationship. The story is told from the perspective of ‘the other woman.’ From the outside perspective, cheating is obviously the wrong thing to do, yet it happens all the time.”

“I wanted to put myself in the shoes of someone in that situation to try to figure out what’s going through their head and imagine how they would feel about themselves giving in to that temptation,” she explained.

On the song selection process for her new album “The Architect,” she said, “I chose these songs because they all tell stories about the different ways that self-sabotage can manifest in your life like negative belief systems, cheating, tolerating toxic relationships, and listening to your inner critic.”

“The title track, ‘The Architect,’ ties this theme together with the line, ‘you can’t become the architect of your heaven until you realize you’re the architect of your hell’,” she added.

When asked about her personal favorite song on the album, she responded, “My personal favorite is ‘Demons Don’t Live Under Your Bed’ because listening to my inner critic is my self-sabotage of choice. I wrote the song about how perfectionism can inhibit creativity and tear apart the things you’ve worked so hard to create.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I feel grateful to live in a time where any artist can share their music with the world online. I think it’s really empowering that we don’t have to rely on record labels and getting past people in the industry to keep sharing our music and connect with our audiences.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “I would say the best advice is to start sharing your music with the world as soon as you can. Don’t wait for a record label or someone to come and give you all the answers. Focus on the music and connecting with your audience and the rest will come. Write down your goals and trust that you have all the power within you to start turning them into a reality today.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Miles said, “Success to me means that I’m able to make the music I want to make and bring my creative projects to life so that I can share them with the world and impact people in a meaningful way.”

For her fans, she concluded about her new music, “I hope that this album inspires people to confront their own self sabotaging behaviors. If you’re not where you want to be right now, first of all, you’re not alone, and it’s likely the result of automatic thought loops and belief systems that have been running your life on autopilot. It’s not your fault, but it is your responsibility to change it if you want to create the life of your dreams.”

“Staying small and self-sabotaging helps nobody,” she said. “When you decide to be the best version of yourself and go after your dreams knowing you have the power to create your reality, you inspire others to do the same.”

“When We’re in Hell” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Sierra Miles, visit her official website, and follow her on Instagram.