Review: ‘Welcome to Mama’s,’ starring Lorraine Bracco, is a captivating Hallmark film

Lorraine Bracco in 'Welcome to Mama's.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

“Welcome to Mama’s,” starring Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco (“Goodfellas”), is a captivating new original Hallmark film. It premiered on Saturday, February 26, as part of the network’s “Loveuary” programming event. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Allan Harmon directed “Welcome to Mama’s” from a screenplay by William Penick. Aside from Bracco, it also stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso, all of which help bring this poignant and beautiful film to life.

In “Welcome to Mama’s,” Amy (Melanie Scrofano) inherits a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, after Mama (Lorraine Bracco), the owner and Amy’s dear friend unexpectedly passes away. Amy, who is trained as a restaurant manager, teams up with a charming but slightly egotistical master chef named Frank (Daniel di Tomasso), who is looking for a second chance.

They hope to honor Mama by relaunching the restaurant for the community that loves it and her so much.

Despite Amy and Frank’s differences both personally and professionally, they discover that the most important ingredient for any recipe is always love.

Lorraine Bracco delivers a powerhouse performance as Mama that is subtle, dynamic, and emotional, all in one. Simply put, it ran the gamut, and she knocked it out of the ballpark. Melanie Scrofano dazzled as Amy, and Daniel di Tomasso triumphed in the role of Frank. They all had good chemistry together.

Actor Daniel di Tomasso. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

The Verdict

Bring a big appetite, and watch “Welcome to Mama’s” on the Hallmark channel. All three lead acting performances by Lorrain Bracco, Melanie Scrofano, and Daniel di Tomasso are absolutely terrific. The script by William Penick was exceptional and refreshing. The movie is highly recommended for the entire family.

The cast was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it will strike a chord in the heart and guts of their viewers. It will certainly provide an escape during the turbulent times that the world is going through these days. “Welcome to Mama’s” garners an A rating.

