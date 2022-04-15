Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Rich Walker and other comics perform in Farmingdale on Long Island

On April 14, acclaimed comedian Rich Walker headlined It’s About Time Cocktail Lounge in Farmingdale, New York.

Published

Rich Walker
Rich Walker. Photo Credit: John Blenn
Rich Walker. Photo Credit: John Blenn

On Thursday, April 14, acclaimed comedian Rich Walker headlined It’s About Time Cocktail Lounge in Farmingdale on Long Island, New York.

This event was hosted by Danny Romano and Richard Kern, and it supports “Chiro Killer.”

Kern revealed that he was honored to announce that the “Chiro Killer” script has been selected as a semi-Finalist in the Long Island International Film Expo, which is slated to take place in July of 2022.

Walker was joined by co-headliner Chris Williamson, as well as such stand-up comedians as Arnie Price, Janel Hampster, Key Fitz, Stephen Kalba, and Will Romero, among other gifted comics. There was also a 50/50 raffle.

A neat moment was when several performers paid tribute to such late but great comedians as Norm Macdonald and Gilbert Gottfried, the latter of which passed away a few days ago.

Rich Walker was able to perform a witty and clever comedic set, and every performer was noteworthy and was able to bring something unique to the table. They were able to provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through these days.

Despite the rainy weather, it was a pleasant evening of comedy in Farmingdale. Kudos to Danny Romano and Richard Kern for producing and hosting this event. Also, whoever has yet to see Rich Walker perform live is truly missing out, he is one of the greatest comics that the contemporary Long Island scene has to offer.

To learn more about esteemed comedian Rich Walker, check out his official website.

In this article:Comedian, Comic, danny romano, farmingdale, Long island, rich walker, richard kern
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov (l) with President Vladimir Putin in 2017 Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov (l) with President Vladimir Putin in 2017

World

Germany seizes world’s largest yacht owned by Russian oligarch

Germany has officially confiscated the world’s largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow.

22 hours ago
A picture shows a damaged car as communal services workers board up holes in walls and broken windows at a residential building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, on April 14, 2022 A picture shows a damaged car as communal services workers board up holes in walls and broken windows at a residential building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, on April 14, 2022

World

Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian warship engulfed in flames

A picture shows a damaged car as communal services workers board up holes in walls and broken windows at a residential building damaged by...

21 hours ago
Russia's Black Sea flagship involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Kyiv claims it was hit by its missiles Russia's Black Sea flagship involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Kyiv claims it was hit by its missiles

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine claims its missiles struck the Russian navy's Black Sea flagship, causing a fire that "seriously damaged" the vessel.

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and NATO touted unity against Russia in Brussels US President Joe Biden and NATO touted unity against Russia in Brussels

World

Russia warns of nuclear weapons in Baltic if Sweden and Finland join Nato

If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia says a nuclear-free Baltic region would no longer be possible.

23 hours ago