Review: Positive Impact Movement delivers amazing performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Positive Impact Movement delivered an amazing performance on the NBC reality competition “America’s Got Talent.” Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the recap.

Published

Positive Impact Movement
Positive Impact Movement on 'America's Got Talent.' Photo Courtesy of Positive Impact Movement
Positive Impact Movement on 'America's Got Talent.' Photo Courtesy of Positive Impact Movement

An acrobatic group act, Positive Impact Movement is comprised of such talented and versatile performers as Travis Brewer, James Heugh, Andreas Alfaro, and Nathan Tsuji. They all bring something different and unique to the group.

It was a blend of an acrobatic routine coupled with a bit of a danger act, which included sets of barbells that made their set even more memorable. Their choreography was spot-on and they all had solid, brotherly chemistry together.

Viewers were drenched in a spectrum of raw emotions, and one could hear their hearts in this performance. Without giving too much away, Nathan Tsuji’s revelation, in the end, was one of the most poignant moments.

In addition, Dua Lipa’s global smash single “Physical” was the perfect song choice for this performance.

Positive Impact Movement was able to wow all four judges, including critical judge Simon Cowell, and they made a lasting impression on the audience that was tuning in at home and online.

Hopefully, this exceptional audition is a harbinger of more great things to come from Positive Impact Movement in the future. They deserve to make it far in the “America’s Got Talent” competition. They exude good energy, passion, and charisma; moreover, they embody the spirit of the “America’s Got Talent” competition and what it is all about.

The audition tape that they submitted for “America’s Got Talent” may be seen below.

To learn more about Positive Impact Movement, follow them on Instagram, and check out their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

In this article:acrobatic, America's Got Talent, Competition, Group, Positive Impact Movement
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

