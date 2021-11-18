Review: Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum deliver in ‘Tomorrow’s Screams’ music video

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. Photo Credit: Lexie Moreland

Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and his and his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum released their soaring new music video for “Tomorrow’s Screams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song “Tomorrow’s Screams” stands out sonically and lyrically, and its refreshing music video does it justice. Fans and viewers are bound to find it raw and relatable.

Michael C. Hall and his bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen deliver once again. The music video for “Tomorrow’s Screams” is a real treat, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

