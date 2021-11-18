Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum deliver in ‘Tomorrow’s Screams’ music video

Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and his and his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum released their soaring new music video for “Tomorrow Screams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum
Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. Photo Credit: Lexie Moreland
Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. Photo Credit: Lexie Moreland

Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and his and his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum released their soaring new music video for “Tomorrow’s Screams.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song “Tomorrow’s Screams” stands out sonically and lyrically, and its refreshing music video does it justice. Fans and viewers are bound to find it raw and relatable.

Michael C. Hall and his bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen deliver once again. The music video for “Tomorrow’s Screams” is a real treat, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, check out their official website and their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.

In this article:Dexter, michael c. hall, Music, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, tomorrow's screams, Video
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The advanced and persistent threat looming over technology resells

Threat actors continue to misuse legitimate services to help their campaigns evade detection.

22 hours ago

Life

Catastrophic flooding now threatens the city of Abbotsford in British Columbia

First responders continue to work around the clock as devastating floods have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia.

21 hours ago
Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast

World

Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "extreme flooding" after record rainfall on the Pacific coast.

23 hours ago
34,000 protest in Greece on anti-junta revolt anniversary 34,000 protest in Greece on anti-junta revolt anniversary

World

34,000 protest in Greece on anti-junta revolt anniversary

Thousands marching towards to US embassy in Athens - Copyright AFP TAUSEEF MUSTAFATens of thousands of people joined protests in Greece’s two largest cities...

23 hours ago