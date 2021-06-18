Review: Matt Stillwell tugs at the heart on updated version of ‘Hey Dad’ single

Matt Stillwell. Photo Credit: Nerdboi Productions

Country artist Matt Stillwell tugs at the heart on his updated version of his poignant single “Hey Dad.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The lyrics are conversational but not contrived. It is quite moving, heartfelt, and profound. It is about the devastating loss of a father. It was co-penned by Stillwell and Lynn Hutton and it was released via 723 Entertainment.

Stillwell originally released the song back in 2015, in an effort to honor the memory of his late father. Ever since its release, the song has resonated well with fans and listeners all over the world and it continues to elicit stories from people. It is the quintessential ode for Father’s Day, for anybody who has ever experienced a loss of a father.

“Whether you lost your dad this past year or 20 years ago, the sentiment of loss remains the same,” he said.

Stillwell decided to re-record this song because of the stories that keep coming in since it was first released. “I truly believe that ‘Hey Dad’ is a major reason I’m on this earth. It allows me to talk about my dad every day, hear other people tell me about their dads, and makes me want to be the best dad I can be,” he explained.

This updated version was produced by acclaimed songwriter Lynn Hutton (Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, FGL, and others). Brent Anderson is featured on background vocals and he plays guitar and the keyboard on the new version.

This past year, Stillwell has been busy entertaining fans on his socially distanced acoustic “Hometown House Party Tour.” While he hasn’t been on the road, he has been writing and recording songs for his next album project that is due out later this year.

“Hey Dad” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Matt Stillwell and his music, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.