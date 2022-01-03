Review: Marcus Coloma is featured on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast

Marcus Coloma on ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Courtesy of ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin.

Actor Marcus Coloma (“General Hospital”) was recently featured on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Coloma is known for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital,” he has been killing this role ever since he was recast in it.

The episode aired on January 2, 2022, on Benard’s MB State of Mind YouTube channel just in time to ring in the New Year. It’s a beautiful and thorough interview all around.

In this candid conversation, both actors delve beyond the surface into such deep topics as Coloma’s childhood and background, his prior relationships, battling anxiety, depression, and coping with loss.

Coloma shares how impactful and emotional it was watching the new “West Side Story” feature film, especially in a world where there is so much sadness and hate. Many fans and viewers are bound to concur with Coloma’s insights. By the end, the audience will get to know Coloma on a more intimate and personal level.

To learn more about Marcus Coloma, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on the Maurice Benard “State of Mind” podcast, visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.