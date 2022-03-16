Review: Mandisa releases compelling ‘Out of the Dark’ book

Grammy winner Mandisa. Photo Credit: Hannah Burton

Grammy award-winning artist Mandisa released her highly-anticipated book “Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy,” which is compelling.

She is not afraid to be sincere, reflective, and vulnerable in this book, and her vulnerability is the reader’s reward. Her faith in her journey is quite inspiring, and she is able to find redemption.

Mandisa borrowed the book title from her fifth studio offering, and it dives deep into her battle with anxiety, stress, and depression.

When she lost a close friend to cancer —a friend for whom she wrote her Grammy-winning song “Overcomer”—Mandisa descended into a dark pit of depression, isolating herself from family and friends, and turning to her familiar friend, food, for comfort.

With the same warmth and honesty she exudes in her songs, in this cathartic book, Mandisa opens up about her mental health struggles, walking through grief, and the role shame has played in her narrative.

Through her personal experiences, Mandisa hopes her redemption story can provide a piece of redemptive healing in other people’s lives.

New single

On Friday, March 18, Mandisa will also debut her new single, “Out of the Dark (Petey Martin Remix),” the first track from the forthcoming Overcomer: The Remixes EP, which is scheduled to release April 29.

Four new remixes will be featured on this forthcoming EP, which include “Out of the Dark,” “Overcomer,” “Comeback Kid,” and “Bleed The Same.”

To learn more about Mandisa, her new book and music, visit her official website.

