Review: Leah Marie Mason releases stunning music video for ‘Miss Us Then’ single

Country-pop artist Leah Marie Mason released her impressive new music video for her latest single “Miss Us Then.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Leah Marie Mason
Leah Marie Mason. Photo Courtesy of Publicity Nation
The song was co-written by Leah Marie Mason and Bonnie Dymond, and it was subsequently produced by Dymond. The music video is by Polo Pi$tola.

While “Miss Us Then” may be a bit melancholic, she does a solid job singing about a failing romance and reliving the highs and lows of a former love. Anybody who has ever been through a breakup will find its subject matter relatable.

Mason’s pristine and breathy vocals on “Miss Us Then” are reminiscent of Taylor Swift meets Ava Max. She maintains great control over her voice throughout this performance, and she is able to put the majority of the country-pop songs that are played on the contemporary radio airwaves to shame.

Her music video for “Miss Us Then” may be seen below.

The song “Miss Us Then” and its music video both garner two thumbs up. Leah Marie Mason’s future in the contemporary country-pop music scene should be bright and promising. She has everything it takes to make it in this industry.

To learn more about Leah Marie Mason, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

