Review: JJ Benard delivers a compelling performance in ‘The Rehearsal’ on HBO

JJ Benard stars in an episode of the new HBO documentary and comedy series “The Rehearsal,” which was created by Nathan Fielder.

Nathan Fielder also serves as star, writer, executive producer, and director, and the series premieres on HBO on July 15, 2022.

Benard, who is the son of three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is featured in its fourth episode of “The Rehearsal” titled “The Fielder Method,” which debuted on August 5.

Benard plays the 15-year-old version of Adam, the son of Fielder. In this episode, Fielder opens an acting studio in Los Angeles, where he teaches his “Fielder Method,” which is a way of observing and imitating other people (without them being aware). He makes students take on other people’s lives, and Fielders joins in, taking on the role of a student named Thomas.

Fielder and Benard have intense yet memorable scenes, and they work well together.

This new series by Nathan Fiedler is absurd but at the same time, raw, witty, and clever. It is worth checking out for anybody that has HBO.

In addition to “The Rehearsal,” JJ Benard has also made cameos on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” where he played the roles of Adam, and a young Sonny (a younger version of his father).

