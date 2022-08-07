Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: JJ Benard delivers a compelling performance in ‘The Rehearsal’ on HBO

JJ Benard stars in an episode of the new HBO documentary and comedy series “The Rehearsal,” which was created by Nathan Fielder.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal'
Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal.' Photo Courtesy of HBO
Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal.' Photo Courtesy of HBO

JJ Benard stars in an episode of the new HBO documentary and comedy series “The Rehearsal,” which was created by Nathan Fielder.

Nathan Fielder also serves as star, writer, executive producer, and director, and the series premieres on HBO on July 15, 2022.

Benard, who is the son of three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is featured in its fourth episode of “The Rehearsal” titled “The Fielder Method,” which debuted on August 5.

Benard plays the 15-year-old version of Adam, the son of Fielder. In this episode, Fielder opens an acting studio in Los Angeles, where he teaches his “Fielder Method,” which is a way of observing and imitating other people (without them being aware). He makes students take on other people’s lives, and Fielders joins in, taking on the role of a student named Thomas.

Fielder and Benard have intense yet memorable scenes, and they work well together.

This new series by Nathan Fiedler is absurd but at the same time, raw, witty, and clever. It is worth checking out for anybody that has HBO.

In addition to “The Rehearsal,” JJ Benard has also made cameos on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” where he played the roles of Adam, and a young Sonny (a younger version of his father).

To learn more about JJ Benard, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Comedy, Documentary, HBO, JJ Benard, Maurice Benard, Series, The Rehearsal
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Herpes and shingles: Viral role in Alzheimer’s Disease revealed

By using both laboratory-grown brain cells and a 3D brain model, the researchers examined whether VZV infection caused the accumulation of beta amyloid and...

6 hours ago

Business

Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies

How to upset Russian freight companies, Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and Kylie Jenner in one go? Track their jets. 

3 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Decoding China’s worldview, Xi vs Chinese history and current realities, a perspective

The world is not China's enemy. It could at least try to understand the Chinese perspective.

18 hours ago
Fighting continues in the south and the east of Ukraine Fighting continues in the south and the east of Ukraine

World

Zelensky condemns Russian ‘terror’ after damage to nuclear plant

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror."

23 hours ago