Review: Jade Harlow is superb in the riveting film ‘Unborn’ on Tubi

Jade Harlow in 'Unborn' on Tubi. Photo Courtesy of Tubi

Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow (“The Bay”) delivers a powerhouse performance in the new riveting thriller “Unborn” on Tubi. Digital Journal has the recap.

The movie was written by Joe Rechtman, and it was directed by Steven R. Monroe.

Harlow portrays Rachel, an expecting mother who suspects that her unborn baby is possessed by the demonic spirit of her dead mother while her wife, Amber (Ella Thomas), questions her mentally unstable state.

Rachel begins to experience shocking things such as the image of her deceased mother appearing on her sonogram, and she comes to many startling realizations.

The trailer of “Unborn” may be seen below:

“Unborn” has many twists and turns, and it will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The performances in this film are extraordinary. It is filled with fear and terror, and it is a must for fans of horror, mystery, and suspense.

Harlow sustains the audience’s attention for the movie’s entire duration and her acting is equal in excellence to Ruth Wilson’s quintessential performances in “The Affair” and Brie Larson in “Room.”