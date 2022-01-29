Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jade Harlow is superb in the riveting film ‘Unborn’ on Tubi

Emmy winner Jade Harlow delivers a powerhouse performance in the new riveting thriller “Unborn” on Tubi.

Published

Jade Harlow in 'Unborn' on Tubi
Jade Harlow in 'Unborn' on Tubi. Photo Courtesy of Tubi
Jade Harlow in 'Unborn' on Tubi. Photo Courtesy of Tubi

Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow (“The Bay”) delivers a powerhouse performance in the new riveting thriller “Unborn” on Tubi. Digital Journal has the recap.

The movie was written by Joe Rechtman, and it was directed by Steven R. Monroe.

Harlow portrays Rachel, an expecting mother who suspects that her unborn baby is possessed by the demonic spirit of her dead mother while her wife, Amber (Ella Thomas), questions her mentally unstable state.

Rachel begins to experience shocking things such as the image of her deceased mother appearing on her sonogram, and she comes to many startling realizations.

The trailer of “Unborn” may be seen below:

“Unborn” has many twists and turns, and it will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The performances in this film are extraordinary. It is filled with fear and terror, and it is a must for fans of horror, mystery, and suspense.

Harlow sustains the audience’s attention for the movie’s entire duration and her acting is equal in excellence to Ruth Wilson’s quintessential performances in “The Affair” and Brie Larson in “Room.”

In this article:ella thomas, Film, Horror, Jade Harlow, joe rechtman, Steven R. Monroe
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Supporters of the Canadian truckers' protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates pulled in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa on January 28, 2022 Supporters of the Canadian truckers' protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates pulled in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa on January 28, 2022

World

As ‘freedom convoy’ reaches Ottawa, protest is taking on a more sinister makeup

Canada: The event was loosely organized as a protest against the federal government’s vaccine mandates.

3 hours ago
The team of eight Australian experts landed in the capital Honiara The team of eight Australian experts landed in the capital Honiara

World

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara on Saturday after the Solomon Islands requested help.

18 hours ago
Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Business

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Europe's fears of losing Russian gas supplies in the Ukraine crisis will loom large when Qatar's emir meets the US president on Monday.

20 hours ago
Thich Nhat Hanh, who was credited with bringing mindfulness to the West, died aged 95 Thich Nhat Hanh, who was credited with bringing mindfulness to the West, died aged 95

World

Vietnamese bid farewell to father of mindfulness

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese on Saturday bidded farewell to the late monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh.

19 hours ago