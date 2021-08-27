Review: Erik Fellows is featured in ‘Thanks for Coming’ podcast

Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' on Popstar! TV. Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'

Actor Erik Fellows (“Purgatory”) was recently featured in the “Thanks for Coming” podcast. Digital Journal has the recap.

Fellows chatted with Jillian Clare about the second season of the digital series”Purgatory” on Popstar! TV, which will premiere next month, as well as his acting journey, working with Lindsay Lohan, and an audition with the king of Hollywood that could have gone real bad.

His mind-blowing reel as Bobby in “Purgatory” may be seen below.

