Review: Erik Fellows is featured in ‘Thanks for Coming’ podcast

Actor Erik Fellows (“Purgatory”) was recently featured in the “Thanks for Coming” podcast. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' on Popstar! TV
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' on Popstar! TV. Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' on Popstar! TV. Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'

Fellows chatted with Jillian Clare about the second season of the digital series”Purgatory” on Popstar! TV, which will premiere next month, as well as his acting journey, working with Lindsay Lohan, and an audition with the king of Hollywood that could have gone real bad.

His mind-blowing reel as Bobby in “Purgatory” may be seen below.

To check out this entire “Thanks for Coming” podcast episode, click here.

To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

