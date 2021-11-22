Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Eric Martsolf and Billy Flynn participate in a virtual fan event

On Sunday, November 21, actors Billy Flynn and Eric Martsolf of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young
Eric Martsolf. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

On Sunday, November 21, actors Billy Flynn and Eric Martsolf of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The profits will go to Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. This Zoom event was hosted by Star Image Entertainment.

When asked if he were to write, produce, and direct his own short film (and what topic it would be on), Martsolf responded, “It would be on raising twins, and more specifically about breaking the generational barrier that has survived for so long. I would do a short about breaking that wall, and showing my boys that manliness has nothing to do with keeping things in, it has everything to do with showing it and putting it out there. Also, letting people know how you feel.”

“That’s a stigma that still kind of survives and I want to chip away at that,” Martsolf added.

Billy Flynn remarked, “There is a show that is out right now called ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and I love relationship dramas so I would probably do a short film on that. Also, maybe something that centers around alcoholism and addiction and how that affects a relationship, but if I’m not getting too heavy it would be on relationships since I find them super fascinating.”

In this article:Actors, Billy Flynn, Cedars CanSupport, days of our lives, Eric Martsolf, Event, Fan, Virtual
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

General Motors may have found a solution to its semiconductor problem

General Motors aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, president Mark Reuss told an investor conference.

24 hours ago
600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico 600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

World

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Migrants heading in a caravan to the US, ride on the back of a truck in El Arenal, Mexico, on November 18, 2021 -...

23 hours ago
US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s

Life

Making the case for booster shots with US Covid-19 cases on the rise

America’s Covid-19 infections are climbing again, and could soon hit a weekly average of 100,000 cases a day.

8 hours ago
Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

World

Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

Sri Lanka abandoned its quest to become the world’s first completely organic farming nation.

8 hours ago