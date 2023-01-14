Review: Dan Feuerriegel of ‘Days of Our Lives’ participates in a virtual fan event

Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

On January 14, actor Dan Feuerriegel of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. It was hosted by Tony Moore of the “Dishin’ Days” podcast.

He plays the role of EJ DiMera on the hit Peacock drama series “Days of Our Lives.”

A portion of the proceeds from this Zoom event benefits True Colors United. The nonprofit organization True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. To learn more about this Spectrum Zoom event, check out their official website.

In addition, he is known for his role as the gladiator recruit, Agron, in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, as well as Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

On the similarities and differences doing movies vs. daytime television, he said, “A lot of the biggest differences is just the time and the pace. In ‘Spartacus,’ we shot 10 episodes from March to October. It just took way longer to shoot one episode, so there is a lot of downtime and setting up shots.”

“What I would have to do in 1.5 to two weeks, I would shoot in an hour on ‘Days of Our Lives’ so that’s the change. It’s a completely different format, and it’s all talking, no fight sequences like on ‘Spartacus.’ There are no setups or different angles or big special effects job, it’s all talking. The greatest difference is the pace, the amount of dialogue, and the short amount of time that you do it all in. It’s all go go go,” he added.

Feuerriegel is also the author of a graphic novel, and its first volume is titled “Fractured Shards: Volume 1.” It is available by clicking here.

To learn more about Dan Feuerriegel, follow him on Instagram.