Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Dan Feuerriegel of ‘Days of Our Lives’ participates in a virtual fan event

On January 14, actor Dan Feuerriegel of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Dan Feuerriegel
Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC
Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

On January 14, actor Dan Feuerriegel of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. It was hosted by Tony Moore of the “Dishin’ Days” podcast.

He plays the role of EJ DiMera on the hit Peacock drama series “Days of Our Lives.”

A portion of the proceeds from this Zoom event benefits True Colors United. The nonprofit organization True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. To learn more about this Spectrum Zoom event, check out their official website.

In addition, he is known for his role as the gladiator recruit, Agron, in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, as well as Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

On the similarities and differences doing movies vs. daytime television, he said, “A lot of the biggest differences is just the time and the pace. In ‘Spartacus,’ we shot 10 episodes from March to October. It just took way longer to shoot one episode, so there is a lot of downtime and setting up shots.”

“What I would have to do in 1.5 to two weeks, I would shoot in an hour on ‘Days of Our Lives’ so that’s the change. It’s a completely different format, and it’s all talking, no fight sequences like on ‘Spartacus.’ There are no setups or different angles or big special effects job, it’s all talking. The greatest difference is the pace, the amount of dialogue, and the short amount of time that you do it all in. It’s all go go go,” he added.

Feuerriegel is also the author of a graphic novel, and its first volume is titled “Fractured Shards: Volume 1.” It is available by clicking here.

To learn more about Dan Feuerriegel, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Dan Feuerriegel, days of our lives, Drama, peacock, Series, spectrum
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft

The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT.

21 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: How to alienate viewers, devalue your product, and make money? YouTube ads

YouTube has been missing the goals for way too long.

4 hours ago

Business

Should I be here? Why imposter syndrome is trending high among business leaders

With 64 percent of professional relationships, amongst business leaders, these were disrupted by feelings of impostor syndrome.

4 hours ago
The dinar's depreciation has sent panic through the Iraqi population, which fears a price surge on imported goods The dinar's depreciation has sent panic through the Iraqi population, which fears a price surge on imported goods

Business

Iraq’s currency in flux as foreign transfers come under scrutiny

The dinar's depreciation has sent panic through the Iraqi population, which fears a price surge on imported goods - Copyright AFP Khalil MAZRAAWILaure Al...

5 hours ago