Review: Carie Karavas delivers an enthralling comedic set at Governor’s Comedy Club

Comedian Carie Karavas. Photo Courtesy of Carie Karavas.

On November 26, acclaimed comedian Carie Karavas delivered an enthralling comedic set at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, where she served as the feature act. Digital Journal has the recap.

She warmed up the stage for Mike Gaffney, however, her set was so resonant and terrific that she was able to upstage the headliner. Karavas is affectionately known as the “Empress of Greek-American Comedy.”

Karavas shared that she almost got into a car accident today on her way to the comedy club since she was doing scratch-offs in her automobile. For Karavas, the COVID shutdown was a “prison sentence” since she had to spend over a year with her family in the house.

She noted that she gained 30 pounds during the pandemic, so she dressed as a “cow” tonight since she felt that she weighed as much as one.

The majority of her set involved her poking fun of her husband gaining weight during the pandemic, where he ate everything in sight, and everybody in her house got fat.

She poked fun at the scales in the doctor’s office, and rightfully so. Many attendees and fans could relate. She also shared her recent experiences at the casino, where many people had bad breath around her (and three teeth in total), yet they would feed hundred-dollar bills in the slot machines. She questioned where their priorities are at.

The Verdict

Overall, Carie Karavas was sensational at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, right after the Thanksgiving holiday. She gave the audience another reason to be thankful for this year… the fact that live comedy is back on Long Island. Karavas’ live set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Carie Karavas, visit her official website and her Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.