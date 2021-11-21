Review: Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth charm in ‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ holiday film

'A Kindhearted Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

On Saturday, November 20, “A Kindhearted Christmas,” starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth, premiered on GAC Family. Digital Journal has the recap.

Alysse Leite-Rogers did a neat job directing this holiday film. The screenplay was written by Jennifer Barrow and Amyn Kaderali, and it is heartfelt and resonant.

Jamie, played by Jennie Garth, owns a sightseeing tour company in the small town of Cooperville, New York, so she is the expert in knowing where to find fun and interesting things to do. Navigating the holidays with the same enthusiasm is trickier for Jamie ever since her husband, Matt, passed away.

Her late husband Matt loved Christmas and found joy in giving to others. While watching her favorite news program, “Wake Up Upstate,” or more importantly, the show’s handsome TV anchor, Scott (played by Emmy nominee Cameron Mathison), Jamie learns about a neighboring high school’s fundraiser and gifts the entire amount—anonymously.

Jamie’s anonymous gift sparks another and another until the entire town gets into the spirit. News of the generous gift-giving draws Jamie’s TV crush to Cooperville seeking to do some serious reporting on the identity of the secret Santa.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Kindhearted Christmas” is a beautiful holiday film and Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth are absolutely delightful in it. Mathison’s acting as Scott is subtle, poignant, and it tugs at the heart. Jennie Garth is equally fabulous as Jamie. “A Kindhearted Christmas” garners an A rating.