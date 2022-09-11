Review: Brennan Elliott and Amanda Schull star in amazing Hallmark film ‘Marry Go Round’

Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott in 'Marry Go Round.' Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss

Actors Brennan Elliott and Amanda Schull star in the amazing new Hallmark film “Marry Go Round,” which premiered on Saturday, September 10.

The screenplay was written by Robert Tate Miller, and the movie was directed by David Weaver.

In “Marry Go Round,” Elliott plays Luke Walker and Amanda Schull portrays Abby Foster. Their characters, who were high school sweethearts and had a short-lived marriage after high school, reconnect and reminisce about their past.

Many years later, Abby is a successful executive who is planning to move to

Paris with her fiancé Edward Timsdale (Zak Santiago). Everything in her life seems

to be perfect. That is until she gets a letter explaining her divorce to Luke is not exactly official.

When Abby arrives back in her hometown for a court hearing she runs into Luke and quickly learns he has no intention of finalizing this divorce anytime soon.

Abby’s mother, Emily (played by Mary-Beth Manning), finally reveals a secret she has been keeping from her daughter that explains what really happened so many years ago. Abby now has a choice to make.

Does she face the truth about what she has always felt for Luke or stick to the plan when she thought her life was so perfect?

Brennan Elliott really tugs at the heart in this role, and he is not afraid to be frank and vulnerable. Amanda Schull is dazzling in the role of Abby, and she works extremely well with Elliott and they tell this significant story in a succinct and subtle manner.

Zak Santiago is just as noteworthy as Edward, while Mary-Beth Manning is a revelation as Emily. The cast sustains the viewer’s attention for the movie’s entire duration.

The audience is bound to find this uplifting film warm, relevant, and relatable. “Marry Go Round” garners an A rating.

