Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Billy Joel releases fantastic ’50 Years of the Piano Man’ compilation

Billy Joel’s “50 Years of the Piano Man” is a fantastic collection of songs that was released in April of 2022 via Columbia Records.

Published

Billy Joel
Billy Joel. Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez
Billy Joel. Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez

Billy Joel’s “50 Years of the Piano Man” is a fantastic collection of songs that was released in April of 2022 via Columbia Records.

This is an eclectic compilation of 50 hits that span five decades of Joel’s illustrious career in the music and entertainment business.

Joel is a distinguished American musician, singer-songwriter, and composer. Commonly known as the “Piano Man,” he has led a successful career as a solo artist having released 12 studio albums from 1971 to 1993, as well as one studio album in 2001. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.

“50 Years of the Piano Man” opens with his signature tune, the timeless “Piano Man” and it is followed by “Uptown Girl” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” where he is able to give his audience a significant history lesson.

“Vienna” is a polished ballad filled with vivid imagery while “My Life” is liberating and unapologetic. “Just the Way You Are” is a neat love song and he picks up the pace with the vivacious “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and the sassy “Only The Good Die Young.”

After putting his listeners in a “New York State of Mind,” Joel he throws in a little doo-wop in the mix with “The Longest Time” and it is followed by “Zanzibar” and “Everybody Loves You Now.”

“She’s Always a Woman” is yet another stellar ballad and equally noteworthy are “A Matter of Trust” and the enthralling “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway),” which is the quintessential opening tune for any Billy Joel live concert.

“The Downeaster ‘Alexa'” is sheer bliss and equally remarkable is “Don’t Ask Me Why.” It features a refreshing and remastered version of “The Entertainer” and he picks up the pace with “Pressure,” where he shows some attitude, and breaks into another powerhouse tune “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant.”

Other standout tracks include “Keeping the Faith,” “Say Goodbye to Hollywood,” “Movin’ Out,” “Allentown,” “This is the Time,” “I Go to Extremes,” “All For Leyna” and “Goodnight Saigon.”

This compilation closes with four live songs from 1976, which include “The Ballad of Billy the Kid,” “Summer, Highland Falls,” “New York State of Mind” and “Souvenir.”

“50 Years of the Piano Man” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a must for all fans and listeners of Billy Joel. It is evident that these songs will never go out of style, and Billy Joel will go down in history as one of the greatest and most prolific singer-songwriters, pianists, and storytellers that music has ever known. “50 Years of the Piano Man” garners an A+ rating.

In this article:Billy joel, Collection, Compilation, Hits, piano man, singer-songwriter, Songs
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A wrecked housing block in Borodyanka A wrecked housing block in Borodyanka

World

Searching for the missing in the ruins of Borodianka

In the small town of Borodyanka, diggers sort through the rubble of houses destroyed by Russian bombardments, looking for the missing. 

17 hours ago
The UN Security Council faces sharp new demands for reform after failing to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine; seen here in a September 2017 photo is the Council's chamber in New York The UN Security Council faces sharp new demands for reform after failing to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine; seen here in a September 2017 photo is the Council's chamber in New York

World

Ukraine invasion places sharp new focus on calls for UN reform

The Security Council failed to prevent the brutal invasion of Ukraine, President Zelensky said in a separate address to Japanese lawmakers.

15 hours ago
Bucha has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under the Russian occupation Bucha has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under the Russian occupation

World

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Bucha has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under the Russian occupation - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYHerve BAREvacuations resumed on Saturday from...

23 hours ago
People walk past posters promoting a presidential recall referendum in Mexico City People walk past posters promoting a presidential recall referendum in Mexico City

World

Mexicans vote whether president should stay or go

Mexicans will vote Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

17 hours ago