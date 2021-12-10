Review: ‘All My Children’ actresses featured in a virtual reunion on ‘The Locher Room’

Alan Locher. Photo Courtesy of Alan Locher

Actresses Catherine Gardner, Carrie Genzel, Lauren Roman, and T.C. Victoria Warner, were recently featured in a virtual reunion on “The Locher Room,” which was hosted by Alan Locher.

This virtual event took place on Thursday, December 9, at 3 p.m. EST and it aired on the official YouTube channel of The Locher Room.

Catherine Gardner played Rosa Santos, while Carrie Genzel portrayed Skye Chandler. Lauren Roman played Laura Kirk English and T.C. Victoria Warner was known for her role as Kelsey Jefferson.

Their entire engaging conversation may be seen below. They took their audience on a trip down memory lane to Pine Valley.

It was great to see each of these actresses support each other in their careers and their endeavors, while simultaneously acknowleding the show (“All My Children”) that turned them into household names for their dedicated fans, which are multi-generational.

Kudos to Alan Locher for reuniting these veteran actresses for their loyal fans. To learn more about The Locher Room, check out its Facebook page, and follow his show on Instagram.